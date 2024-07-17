Streamline Data Transfer to Agents with Ivans’ New Guidewire Cloud Integration

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and Ivans® announced that Ivans’ new Ready for Guidewire validated accelerator is now available to PolicyCenter on Guidewire Cloud users in the Guidewire Marketplace.

Ivans is a leading provider of connectivity solutions for the insurance industry, working to ignite value and reduce complexity for insurers, agencies, and MGAs. Its new Guidewire Cloud integration facilitates a quick, easy way to help insurers provide the connected digital experience agencies want. The integration connects an insurers’ data in PolicyCenter directly to agency management systems, giving agents instant access to policy data and insurer support for digital submissions and quoting.

The Ivans Policy and Quoting Accelerator for PolicyCenter Cloud enables insurers to:

Quickly equip agents with PolicyCenter data, directly within their agency management system;

Easily provide more consistent policy data for agents to leverage; and

Deliver the connectivity agents desire, boosting agent satisfaction and loyalty.

Ivans partners with over 45 agency-facing technology providers, connecting insurers to more than 38,000 agencies in its network.

"Our Guidewire integration makes it easier and faster to implement the connections necessary to transmit PolicyCenter data directly into an agency’s management system, giving agents access to the information they need,” said Pat Forgione, Chief Technology Officer, Ivans. "We look forward to the coming release of our future integrations with Guidewire for ClaimCenter and BillingCenter on Guidewire Cloud, so our technology can continue to enable insurers and their agents to work more efficiently.”

"Congratulations to Ivans on the release of its new PolicyCenter Cloud integration,” said Will Murphy, Vice President, Global Technology Alliances, Guidewire. "Independent agents are a large distribution channel for P&C insurers. Ivans’ Policy and Quoting app for Guidewire Cloud users can help insurers deliver the great agent experience that is critical to their success.”

About Ivans

Ivans is where insurance carriers, agents, and MGAs come together to grow their businesses. Every day, our 38,000 agents and over 600 carrier partners plug into technology that empowers them to better determine appetite and eligibility, swiftly produce quotes, get accurate claims and commission updates, automatically communicate policy data, and connect to one another to drive new business. With easier ways to get the day’s work done, insurance professionals can open the door to more revenue without letting complexity in behind it.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire’s solution ecosystem is the largest in the P&C industry, with over 210 solution partners providing over 260 integrations in the Guidewire Marketplace. Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

