Asset Entitie b Aktie
WKN DE: A3DM90 / ISIN: US04541A1051
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26.10.2026 13:50:23
Strive Enters Sales Agreement For $1 Bln Offering
(RTTNews) - Monday, Strive, Inc. (ASST) announced that it has entered into a sales agreement, under which it may issue and sell shares of its 15.00% Series A Perpetual SATS Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value per share, totaling an offer price of upto $1 billion.
The company plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including, the acquisition of bitcoin and bitcoin-related products and for working capital, the purchase of income-generating assets to grow the company's business, other capital expenditures, and/or repurchases of shares of the company's Class A common stock.
In addition to this, the proceeds may be used to fund acquisitions of businesses, assets or technologies that complement the company's current business, for the payment of cash dividends, or for repayment of future indebtedness.
In pre-market hours, ASST was trading at $28.25, down 2.49 percent on the Nasdaq.
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