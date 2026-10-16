Asset Entitie b Aktie

Asset Entitie b für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DM90 / ISIN: US04541A1051

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.10.2026 07:33:54

Strive Prices Upsized 7 Mln-Share SATS Preferred Stock IPO At $90/shr

(RTTNews) - Strive, Inc. (ASST), an investment management company, on Thursday announced that it had priced an upsized initial public offering of 7 million shares of its 15% Series A Perpetual SATS Preferred Stock at $90 per share.

The issuance and sale of the shares are scheduled to settle on October 20.

The company said the offering was increased by 2 million shares from the previously announced amount.

The offering is expected to generate gross proceeds of approximately $630 million.

The company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including purchasing bitcoin and bitcoin-related products.

The proceeds may also be used to acquire income-generating assets, fund working capital and capital expenditures, and repurchase shares.

The company may also use the proceeds to acquire businesses, assets or technologies that complement its existing business.

The preferred stock will accrue cumulative dividends at an annual rate of 15% based on a stated amount of $100 per share. Regular dividends will be payable when declared by the company's board of directors.

The company also plans to establish a dividend reserve equivalent to the first 18 months of dividend payments, amounting to $22.50 per share.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Asset Entities Inc Registered Shs -B-

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Asset Entities Inc Registered Shs -B-

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14:41 KW 42: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13:04 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
16.10.26 KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 41

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nachlassende KI-Sorgen: Dow schließt leichter -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende deutlich höher. Der Dow gab im Freitagshandel nach. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Freitag wieder aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen