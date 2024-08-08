|
08.08.2024 13:12:58
Strong Local Demand Boosts Lamar Advertising Q2 FFO
(RTTNews) - Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR), an outdoor advertising firm, on Thursday reported a rise in Funds from Operation or FFO for the second-quarter, reflecting a strong local demand.
Sean Reilly, chief executive of Lamar, said: "We delivered solid revenue growth in the second quarter, buoyed by continued strong demand from local and regional advertisers. The revenue gain, combined with continued discipline on expenses, allowed us to produce adjusted EBITDA growth of nearly 7% and diluted AFFO per share growth of 9.5%"
For the three-month period to June 30, the company posted FFO of $209.273 million, higher than $200.640 million, reported for the same period of last year.
Excluding items, FFO stood at $213.517 million or $2.08 per share, compared with $194.399 million or $1.90 per share a year ago.
Net income rose to $ 137.275 million or $1.34 per share from $130.529 million or $1.28 per share in 2023.
On average, four analysts, polled by Thomson Reuters had expected the firm to earn $1.37 per share, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Revenue improved to $565.251 million from the previous year's $541.137 million, above the analysts' estimate of $565.03 million. Looking ahead to the full year, Lamar said that it continues to pace at the top end of its previously provided adjusted FFO guidance of $7.75 to $7.90 per share.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lamar Advertising Company (A)mehr Nachrichten
|
07.08.24
|Ausblick: Lamar Advertising Company (A) legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
24.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Lamar Advertising Company (A) gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
01.05.24
|Ausblick: Lamar Advertising Company (A) verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
17.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Lamar Advertising Company (A) präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
22.02.24
|Ausblick: Lamar Advertising Company (A) mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Lamar Advertising Company (A)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lamar Advertising Company (A)
|106,00
|1,92%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRuhiger Start ins Wochenende: US-Börsenleicht letztlich im Plus -- ATX & DAX beenden Woche etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag in Grün. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende etwas höher. Die asiatischen Märkte tendierten am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.