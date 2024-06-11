|
11.06.2024 10:57:00
Structure Therapeutics Stock Could Rocket 87% Higher, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst. Is It Time to Buy?
Shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GPCR) shot up more than 50% during the first week of June. The stock market is responding to a positive readout for an experimental weight-management drug the company is working on.Structure Therapeutics is a clinical-stage drugmaker developing an orally available therapy, called GSBR-1290. Structure's lead candidate works like semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic from Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO), to manage food cravings, but it could be much easier to manufacture and distribute.Encouraging phase 2 results convinced Evan Seigerman at BMO Capital Markets to raise his price target on the stock to $100 per share. The new target implies an 87% gain from recent prices.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
