Struggling Satellite-TV Players DirecTV And Dish Merger Could Be Finalized Soon: WSJ

DirecTV and Dish Network are reportedly in advanced talks to merge, potentially creating the largest U.S. pay-TV provider, with around 20 million subscribers. If completed, the deal could be announced in the coming days, the Wall Street Journal reported.According to Bloomberg, DirecTV, owned by AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) and TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG), will control the newly formed entity, though details are still under negotiation.The two companies have been steadily losing customers, with viewers opting for cheaper, more flexible streaming services such as Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).A merger would help DirecTV and EchoStar Corp. (NASDAQ:SATS), ...