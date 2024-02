Stryker Stock Rises 8% Over Announcement Of Launch Of Prophecy Footprint

(RTTNews) - Stryker Corp.'s (SYK) stock gained 8 percent on Wednesday after the company announced the launch of Prophecy Footprint, a part of its Prophecy Surgical Planning system.

Currently, the healthcare company's stock is rising 8.08 percent, to $342.24, over the previous close of $316.64 on a volume of 2,876,043. It had traded from $249.98 to $342.80 in the last 52-week period on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company said that Prophecy Footprint is one of the first surgical planning systems to address the complexities of the entire foot.