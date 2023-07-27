Students Earn Fifth Third Education Scholarships from the Fifth Third Foundation

Since its founding in 1948, the Fifth Third Foundation has made education programs a key priority. In 2005, Fifth Third established its Scholarship Program to award one-time, $2,500 scholarships annually to children of Fifth Third employees for study at a college or university. This year’s scholarships total $62,500. Nearly 450 students have merited scholarships since 2005.

Chosen and administered by the National Merit Scholarship Corp., the Fifth Third Scholarship Program recognizes the academic achievements of the following students, listed with their employee parent or parents and their work location:

Jennifer C. An*, child of Feila Zhang, Buffalo Grove, Illinois.

Shyla R. Aggarwal, child of Shephali Aggarwal, Mason, Ohio.

Nikki L. Bakhmutsky, child of Yael Eisenberg, Farmington Hills, Michigan.

Wesley Blalock*, child of Brian Blalock, Newburgh, Indiana.

Courtney R. Crawford, child of Randy Crawford, Toledo, Ohio.

Daniel J. Dreyer, III, child of Kim Dreyer, Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Gabrielle H. Frischer, child of Lori Frischer, Cincinnati, Ohio.

Mary J. Giffen*, child of Michael Giffen, Liberty Township, Ohio.

Ty J. Harter, child of Shawn Harter, Loveland, Ohio.

Alexandra F. Johnson, child of Margie Johnson, Cincinnati, Ohio.

Lucia M. Johnson, child of Margie Johnson, Cincinnati, Ohio.

Leah M. Kallmeyer, child of Victoria Kallmeyer, Cincinnati, Ohio.

Emily K. Kim, child of Jinah Kim, Rochester Hills, Michigan.

Caitlyn M. Laws, child of Ted Laws, Springboro, Ohio.

Domenico Lepore, child of Evangelina Lepore, Tinley Park, Illinois.

Paige D. Mahon, child of Sara Mahon, Fairfield, Ohio.

Avery E. Martin, child of Donnie Martin, Rockwall, Texas.

Broderick V. Merz*, child of Jamie Merz, Loveland, Ohio.

Campbell L. Robinson, child of Brian Robinson, Milford, Ohio.

Nawra A. Roya*, child of Sohana Syeda, New Hill, North Carolina.

Ian G.C. Scholes, child of Nathan Scholes, Marion, Illinois.

Dhruti Shah*, child of Jinkal Shah, Columbus, Ohio.

Owen V. Summers*, child of Kevin Summers, Mason, Ohio.

Selma H. Yousif, child of Susan Yousif, Chicago, Illinois.

"The Fifth Third Foundation commends these deserving students,” said Heidi Jark, senior vice president and managing director of the Foundation Office at Fifth Third Bank. "Since 2005, the Foundation has enthusiastically supported the scholastic goals of the children of Fifth Third employees. Our goal is to support them as they expand their horizons through the pursuit of higher education.”

The National Merit Scholarship Corp. is an independent nonprofit organization. The National Merit Scholarship Program was designed to identify and honor exceptionally able high school students, and to provide a system of services for corporations, foundations and other organizations that wish to sponsor college undergraduate scholarships to students who interest them. All aspects of the selection of winners and the administration of their awards are handled by the NMSC.

Established in 1948, the Fifth Third Foundation was the first charitable foundation created by a financial institution. The Foundation supports worthy causes in the areas of health and human services, education, community development and the arts in the states where Fifth Third Bank operates.

*National Merit Scholarship finalist

