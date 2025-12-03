AXA Aktie
Success of the 2025 employee share offering, with a special initiative this year to celebratethe 40th anniversary of the AXA brand
AXA announced today the successful completion of its 2025 employee share offering (“Shareplan 2025”), which was launched in September 2025 and included an exceptional matching contribution to mark the 40th anniversary of the AXA brand.Approximately 42,000 employees in 40 countries, representing more than 36% of eligible employees, subscribed to Shareplan 2025.The aggregate proceeds of the Shareplan 2025 offering, in France and abroad, amount to approximately Euro 435 million*, corresponding to close to 13 million newly issued shares (i.e., 0.60 % of outstanding AXA shares), and increasing the total number of outstanding AXA shares to 2,136,232,264. To eliminate the dilutive effect of the Shareplan 2025 offering, AXA will repurchase and, subject to regulatory approval, cancel the same number of shares as were newly issued in connection with Shareplan 2025, in accordance with its share repurchase program authorized by the Shareholders’ Meeting of April 24, 2025.Following Shareplan 2025, AXA’s employees hold 4.82% of AXA’s share capital and 6.61% of its voting rights.*Including Euro 24 million related to the matching contribution.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei AXA SAShs
