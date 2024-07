Summer holiday childcare in UK now costs £1,000 a child, research finds

Parents or carers in full-time work said to be ‘dreading’ expense, and sum may be even higher in Wales and south-east EnglandParents can expect to spend more than £1,000 per child for care over the school summer holidays, according to research.A survey by the children’s charity Coram found that British families will be paying, on average, £1,049 for summer childcare for children aged from four to 14 – £635 more than they would pay for six weeks of after-school childcare during term time. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian