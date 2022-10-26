Sun Hydraulics, a Helios Technologies’ Operating Company, Named a 2022 Florida Manufacturing Employer of Choice

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) ("Helios” or the "Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced that its operating company Sun Hydraulics was recognized as a Florida Manufacturing Employer of Choice at the 2022 MakeMore Manufacturing Summit. The award, supported by FloridaMakes, recognizes manufacturers from around the state of Florida who meet industry benchmarks, gathered via survey, for being a Florida Manufacturing Employer of Choice.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005081/en/

The Employer of Choice program, conducted by Personnel Dynamics Consulting through a no-cost 40 question survey, focuses on educating employers about improving their workplace, while at the same time recognizing the best manufacturing employers in Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)

Josef Matosevic, Helios’ President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very proud to have our operating company, Sun Hydraulics, receive this notable ranking against our peers here in Florida. As a global company, we have been implementing a manufacturing and operating strategy that includes a focus on "in the region, for the region.” This ranking is not only a testament to the success that we are having with that strategy but reinforces the importance of our shared values that underpin our Helios Business System. We are a very customer-centric, learning organization that strives for constant improvement with leading product innovation. We believe this type of corporate culture provides a rich environment to help cultivate and grow our diverse talent base as we continue to become a much larger organization over time.”

The Employer of Choice program, conducted by Personnel Dynamics Consulting through a no-cost 40 question survey, focuses on educating employers about improving their workplace, while at the same time recognizing the best manufacturing employers in Florida.

"We know that employers that adopt workplace best practices tend to attract and retain talent,” said Marcelo Dossantos, Director of Workforce Development at FloridaMakes. "I congratulate the top companies that were recognized and commend all those who participated. All companies received an analytics report that provides valuable baselines and market intelligence that can be used to improve and implement best practices.”

Employers are measured against their peers to determine the benchmarks needed for Employer of Choice designation. Personnel Dynamics calculates a total of 37 different measurements, including turnover rates, growth percentages, employee development spending, promotion percentages, insurance packages and retirement plans. Sun Hydraulics was also provided with a comprehensive report on where they stood compared to industry-best benchmarks.

"FloridaMakes is proud to support the Florida Manufacturing Employer of Choice awards,” said Kevin Carr, CEO at FloridaMakes. "It’s inspiring to see manufacturing companies who not only attract but retain talent by providing a great workplace. I commend all of those recognized on their dedication and commitment to this achievement.”

For more information about the Employer of Choice program, please visit www.FloridaMakes.com/eoc.

For more information on open roles across the Helios family of operating companies, please visit the careers page.

About Sun Hydraulics

Founded in 1970, Sun Hydraulics is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds that control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems. As a global operating company, Sun Hydraulics has continually enhanced its manufacturing capabilities and technological advancements, all while prioritizing the accustomed quality that customers around the world have come to expect. For more information please visit, www.sunhydraulics.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 85 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005081/en/