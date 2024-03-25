Sun Life Financial Names Timothy Deacon CFO, Succeeding Manjit Singh

(RTTNews) - Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO, SLF) announced Monday the appointment of Timothy Deacon as Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer with effect from April 8.

Deacon will become a member of Sun Life's global Executive Team, and will report to Kevin Strain, President and CEO, Sun Life.

He succeeds Manjit Singh, who is now President of Sun Life Asia. Singh will continue in his role as President of Sun Life Asia and as CFO until Deacon assumes his new role.

Deacon, who holds over 20 years of experience in financial field, joins Sun Life from a large pension plan, where he was the Chief Financial Officer.

Strain said, "With financial discipline as one of Sun Life's strategic priorities, I'm confident Tim will continue advancing this focus, while accelerating our growth aspirations and innovation in our Finance function. His deep industry knowledge combined with his proven leadership will make him a strong addition to our Executive Team."