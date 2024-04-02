|
SunFireMatrix Acquired By KKR For Undisclosed Terms
(RTTNews) - SunFireMatrix, Inc., a software and tech-enabled services platform serving the insurance distribution and health plan markets, announced Tuesday that it has been acquired by funds managed by investment major KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR).
The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.
Following the deal, funds managed by Stone Point Capital LLC, SunFireMatrix's previous majority owner, will continue to be a significant minority shareholder in the company.
KKR is funding the investment through its Health Care Strategic Growth (HCSG) Fund II, which is focused on investing in high-growth health care companies.
Ali Satvat, Partner and Global Head of Health Care Strategic Growth at KKR, said, "SunFire is a leading, purpose-built platform with a culture of customer centricity and patient focus that we believe is highly differentiated. We have been impressed by what Dave and the entire SunFire team have achieved and look forward to collaborating closely with them during the next phase of the Company's growth."
In the deal, Evercore and William Blair acted as financial advisors to KKR and SunFire, respectively.
