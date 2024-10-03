Sunnova Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Sunnova Energy International Inc. ("Sunnova") (NYSE: NOVA), a leading adaptive energy services company, announced today it will release its third quarter 2024 results after the markets close on October 30, 2024, to be followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 31, 2024.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 833-470-1428 or 404-975-4839. The access code for the live call is 433996.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of Sunnova’s website at https://investors.sunnova.com.

About Sunnova

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is an industry-leading adaptive energy services company focused on making clean energy more accessible, reliable, and affordable for homeowners and businesses. Through its adaptive energy platform, Sunnova provides a better energy service at a better price to deliver its mission of powering energy independence. For more information, visit https://www.sunnova.com/

