Warum Bitcoin als Wertspeicher in keinem diversifizierten Portfolio fehlen sollte. Jetzt lesen -w-
03.10.2024 22:05:00

Sunnova Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Sunnova Energy International Inc. ("Sunnova") (NYSE: NOVA), a leading adaptive energy services company, announced today it will release its third quarter 2024 results after the markets close on October 30, 2024, to be followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 31, 2024.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 833-470-1428 or 404-975-4839. The access code for the live call is 433996.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of Sunnova’s website at https://investors.sunnova.com.

About Sunnova
Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is an industry-leading adaptive energy services company focused on making clean energy more accessible, reliable, and affordable for homeowners and businesses. Through its adaptive energy platform, Sunnova provides a better energy service at a better price to deliver its mission of powering energy independence. For more information, visit https://www.sunnova.com/

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sunnova Energy International Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten