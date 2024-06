Sunnova Energy Appoints Williams As CFO

(RTTNews) - Monday, Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) announced the appointment of Eric Williams as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective June 10, 2024. He will be succeeding Robert Lane, who held the position at Sunnova from May 2019 to June 2024.

Williams has over 20 years of experience as a finance executive in various industries. Before joining Sunnova, he was the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President at Diversified Energy Company, a publicly traded operator of gas and oil wells in the Appalachian Basin and central United States.