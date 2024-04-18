Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
18.04.2024 14:00:00

SunOpta Amends Series B-1 Preferred Share Terms to Eliminate Dividend

SunOpta Inc. ("SunOpta” or the "Company”) (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY), a U.S.-based global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based foods and beverages, today announced the elimination of the dividend rights attaching to the shares of Series B-1 Preferred Stock (the "Series B-1 Preferred Shares”) of its subsidiary, SunOpta Foods Inc. (the "Subsidiary”), effective from and after December 31, 2023.

Funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree”) acquired 15,000 Series B-1 Preferred Shares for US$15 million in 2020 in a financing of the Company’s plant-based foods and beverages business, principally to add capacity via capital projects and to provide incremental liquidity.

The Series B-1 Preferred Shares previously paid a cumulative dividend of 8% per year that could be paid-in-kind or cash at the Company’s option, which dividend would have increased from 8% to 10% per year and become payable only in cash at the end of the Company’s third quarter in 2029. As a result of amendments to the terms of the Series B-1 Preferred Shares made with the consent of Oaktree, the holders of such shares have ceased to be entitled to receive dividends on such shares from and after December 31, 2023. All other rights and obligations of Oaktree under the amended and restated investor rights agreement, the exchange and support agreement and the voting trust agreement entered into on April 24, 2020 in connection with the issuance of the Series B-1 Preferred Shares remain unchanged.

Additional information regarding the amendments will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a material change report to be filed by the Company on www.sedarplus.com.

About SunOpta Inc.

SunOpta (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY) is a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based foods and beverages. Founded nearly 50 years ago, SunOpta manufactures natural, organic and specialty products sold through retail and foodservice channels. SunOpta operates as a manufacturer for leading natural and private label brands, and also proudly produces its own brands, including Sown®, Dream®, and West LifeTM. For more information, visit www.sunopta.com and LinkedIn.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SunOpta Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SunOpta Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SunOpta Inc. 5,47 -0,55% SunOpta Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Lage in Nahost im Fokus: ATX und DAX in Rot -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Freitagshandel tiefer. Die US-Börsen starten am letzten Handelstag der Woche uneins. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte notierten am Freitag im Minus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen