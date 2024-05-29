SunOpta Inc. Announces Results of Vote for the Election of Directors

SunOpta Inc. (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY), an innovative and sustainable manufacturer fueling the future of food, announced today that the individuals listed below were elected as directors of SunOpta Inc. at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 23, 2024. They will hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are appointed. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes in Favor % in Favor Votes Against % Against Dr. Albert Bolles 80,972,100 98.05% 1,537,615 1.86% Rebecca Fisher 80,851,470 97.90% 1,707,708 2.07% Dean Hollis 79,603,195 96.39% 2,909,027 3.52% Katrina Houde 80,043,421 96.93% 2,515,558 3.05% Brian Kocher 81,915,488 99.19% 643,261 0.78% Diego Reynoso 81,522,223 98.72% 982,516 1.19% Leslie Starr 79,989,339 96.86% 2,569,591 3.11% Mahes Wickramasinghe 81,476,964 98.66% 1,081,542 1.31%

Additionally, as part of its planned board leadership succession, the SunOpta Inc. board of directors appointed Leslie Starr as its independent, non-executive board chair to succeed Dean Hollis as chair of the board, effective as of May 24, 2024. Ms. Starr has served as an independent director of the board since 2019. Mr. Hollis will continue to serve on the company's board as a director.

Dean Hollis said, "Leslie’s breadth of experience in implementing operational excellence within the supply chain uniquely positions her to contribute significantly to SunOpta's growth and strategic initiatives, making her the right choice to lead our board today. Her contributions at the board level over the past several years have enhanced our collective experience. We are confident that her insights and leadership will drive our mission forward and inspire continued excellence.”

Ms. Starr commented, "Dean's guidance, dedication, and leadership have been instrumental in navigating the company's growth and challenges these past several years. Although he is stepping down from his role as Chair, we are fortunate that he will remain a director, continuing to provide his invaluable insights and support. As I step into this role, I am appreciative of his mentorship and excited for the opportunity to help guide SunOpta into its promising future.”

