29.05.2024 14:00:00

SunOpta Inc. Announces Results of Vote for the Election of Directors

SunOpta Inc. (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY), an innovative and sustainable manufacturer fueling the future of food, announced today that the individuals listed below were elected as directors of SunOpta Inc. at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 23, 2024. They will hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are appointed. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes in Favor

% in Favor

Votes Against

% Against

Dr. Albert Bolles

80,972,100

98.05%

1,537,615

1.86%

Rebecca Fisher

80,851,470

97.90%

1,707,708

2.07%

Dean Hollis

79,603,195

96.39%

2,909,027

3.52%

Katrina Houde

80,043,421

96.93%

2,515,558

3.05%

Brian Kocher

81,915,488

99.19%

643,261

0.78%

Diego Reynoso

81,522,223

98.72%

982,516

1.19%

Leslie Starr

79,989,339

96.86%

2,569,591

3.11%

Mahes Wickramasinghe

81,476,964

98.66%

1,081,542

1.31%

Additionally, as part of its planned board leadership succession, the SunOpta Inc. board of directors appointed Leslie Starr as its independent, non-executive board chair to succeed Dean Hollis as chair of the board, effective as of May 24, 2024. Ms. Starr has served as an independent director of the board since 2019. Mr. Hollis will continue to serve on the company's board as a director.

Dean Hollis said, "Leslie’s breadth of experience in implementing operational excellence within the supply chain uniquely positions her to contribute significantly to SunOpta's growth and strategic initiatives, making her the right choice to lead our board today. Her contributions at the board level over the past several years have enhanced our collective experience. We are confident that her insights and leadership will drive our mission forward and inspire continued excellence.”

Ms. Starr commented, "Dean's guidance, dedication, and leadership have been instrumental in navigating the company's growth and challenges these past several years. Although he is stepping down from his role as Chair, we are fortunate that he will remain a director, continuing to provide his invaluable insights and support. As I step into this role, I am appreciative of his mentorship and excited for the opportunity to help guide SunOpta into its promising future.”

About SunOpta Inc.

SunOpta (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY) is an innovative and sustainable manufacturer fueling the future of food. With roots tracing back over 50 years, SunOpta drives growth for today’s leading brands by serving as a trusted innovation partner and value-added manufacturer, crafting organic, plant-based beverages, fruit snacks, nutritional beverages, broths and tea products sold through retail, club, foodservice and e-commerce channels. Alongside the company’s commitment to top brands, retailers and coffee shops, SunOpta also proudly produces its own brands, including SOWN®, Dream®, and West Life™. For more information, visit SunOpta and LinkedIn.

