SunOpta Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

SunOpta Inc. ("SunOpta” or the "Company”) (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY), an innovative and sustainable manufacturer fueling the future of food, today announced that the Company will issue financial results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2024 after the markets close on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Following the release, SunOpta will host a conference call at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent corporate developments. After prepared remarks, there will be a question and answer period.

Investors interested in listening to the live webcast can access a link on SunOpta’s website at www.sunopta.com under the "Investor Relations” section or directly. A replay of the webcast will be archived and can be accessed for approximately 90 days on the Company’s website.

This call may be accessed with the toll free dial-in number (888) 440-4182 or international dial-in number (646) 960-0653 using Conference ID: 8338433.

