20.12.2023 14:00:00

SunOpta Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

SunOpta Inc. ("SunOpta” or the "Company”) (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY), a U.S.-based global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based foods and beverages, today announced that the Company will participate in an upcoming investor conference, ICR Conference 2024, to be held January 8-10, 2024 in Orlando, Fla.

The Company, including SunOpta’s newly appointed CEO, Brian Kocher, will meet with investors and participate in a fireside chat at approximately 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Monday, January 8, 2024.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investor Relations – Events and Presentations section of the Company's website at www.sunopta.com. Shortly following the event, a replay of the webcast will be available for approximately ninety (90) days.

About SunOpta Inc.

SunOpta (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY) is a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based food and beverages. Founded more than 50 years ago, SunOpta manufactures natural, organic and specialty products sold through retail and foodservice channels. SunOpta operates as a manufacturer for leading natural and private label brands, and also proudly produces its own brands, including Sown ®, Dream® and West LifeTM. For more information, visit www.sunopta.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SunOpta Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SunOpta Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SunOpta Inc. 4,63 -0,60% SunOpta Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX rutscht nach schwachen US-Vorgaben ab -- DAX-Anleger nehmen Gewinne mit -- Wall Street in Grün erwartet -- Asiens Börsen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich mit Verlusten. Auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt prägen Verkäufe das Bild. Die US-Börsen dürften sich am Donnerstag freundlich präsentieren. In Asien entwickelten sich die Märkte am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen