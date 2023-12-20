SunOpta Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

SunOpta Inc. ("SunOpta” or the "Company”) (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY), a U.S.-based global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based foods and beverages, today announced that the Company will participate in an upcoming investor conference, ICR Conference 2024, to be held January 8-10, 2024 in Orlando, Fla.

The Company, including SunOpta’s newly appointed CEO, Brian Kocher, will meet with investors and participate in a fireside chat at approximately 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Monday, January 8, 2024.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investor Relations – Events and Presentations section of the Company's website at www.sunopta.com. Shortly following the event, a replay of the webcast will be available for approximately ninety (90) days.

About SunOpta Inc.

SunOpta (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY) is a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based food and beverages. Founded more than 50 years ago, SunOpta manufactures natural, organic and specialty products sold through retail and foodservice channels. SunOpta operates as a manufacturer for leading natural and private label brands, and also proudly produces its own brands, including Sown ®, Dream® and West LifeTM. For more information, visit www.sunopta.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.

