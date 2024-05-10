SunOpta Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SunOpta Inc. ("SunOpta” or the "Company”) (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY), an innovative and sustainable manufacturer fueling the future of food, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. These include the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference, to be held May 15-16, 2024 in New York, N.Y. and William Blair’s Annual Growth Stock Conference, to be held June 4-6, 2024 in Chicago, Ill.

At the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference, the Company will meet with investors and participate in a fireside chat at approximately 9:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

At William Blair’s Annual Growth Stock Conference, the Company will meet with investors and host a presentation at approximately 4:20 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

A live webcast of both events will be available on the Investor Relations – Events and Presentations section of the Company's website at www.sunopta.com. Shortly following each event, a replay of the webcast will be available for approximately thirty (30) days.

SunOpta Inc.

SunOpta (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY) is an innovative and sustainable manufacturer fueling the future of food. With roots tracing back over 50 years, SunOpta drives growth for today’s leading brands by serving as a trusted innovation partner and value-added manufacturer, crafting organic, plant-based beverages, fruit snacks, nutritional beverages, broths and tea products sold through retail, club, foodservice and e-commerce channels. Alongside the company’s commitment to top brands, retailers and coffee shops, SunOpta also proudly produces its own brands, including SOWN®, Dream®, and West Life™. For more information, visit SunOpta and LinkedIn.

