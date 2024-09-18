SunOpta Inc. Welcomes David (Dave) Lemmon to Board of Directors

SunOpta Inc. ("SunOpta” or the "Company”) (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY), an innovative and sustainable manufacturer fueling the future of food, is pleased to announce the appointment of David (Dave) Lemmon to its Board of Directors. With over 25 years of experience in business expansion and revenue growth, Dave is a valuable addition to the SunOpta Board. He will also serve as a member of the Compensation Committee and the Corporate Governance Committee.

Mr. Lemmon is a seasoned leader with a proven track record in developing and executing business strategies that enhance gross margins and revenue. He currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Hunter Amenities International Ltd., a top manufacturer and distributor of hotel amenities and accessories. Previously, Mr. Lemmon spent over 20 years at The J.M. Smucker Company, where he held key leadership roles, including President of Pet Food and Pet Snacks, President of US Away-From-Home, International and Canada, and General Manager of Canada. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business from Brock University in Ontario.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dave Lemmon to our Board,” said Leslie Starr, Chair of the SunOpta Board. "Dave's extensive experience and proven leadership in driving business growth and transformation will be invaluable as we continue to deliver our strategic initiatives and enhance our operational efficiencies.”

Leslie Starr also expressed gratitude to Kathy Houde, who has decided to step down after 24 years of dedicated service as a director on the SunOpta Board. "Kathy's invaluable contributions and steadfast commitment have been instrumental in guiding SunOpta through numerous phases of growth and transformation. Her leadership and vision have left a lasting mark on SunOpta, and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

About SunOpta Inc.

SunOpta (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY) is an innovative and sustainable manufacturer fueling the future of food. With roots tracing back over 50 years, SunOpta drives growth for today’s leading brands by serving as a trusted innovation partner and value-added manufacturer, crafting organic, plant-based beverages, fruit snacks, nutritional beverages, broths and tea products sold through retail, club, foodservice and e-commerce channels. Alongside the company’s commitment to top brands, retailers and coffee shops, SunOpta also proudly produces its own brands,, including Sown®, Dream®, and West LifeTM. For more information, visit www.sunopta.com and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918407743/en/