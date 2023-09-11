SunOpta Launches Newest Flavor in its SOWN® Organic Oat Creamer Lineup, Introducing Brown Sugar Organic Oat Creamer

SunOpta (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY), a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based food and beverages, is excited to announce that its brand SOWN®, a pioneer of organic oat coffee creamers, is broadening its product flavor lineup and aiming to deliver indulgent coffeehouse flavors to households this fall season with the launch of its new SOWN Brown Sugar Organic Oat Creamer. Custom crafted with care, the new SOWN Brown Sugar Organic Oat Creamer combines the goodness of oats with the warm essence of brown sugar, creating a delicious blend of flavors to complement any cup of coffee.

"Our new SOWN Brown Sugar Oat Creamer is a delightful new addition to our beloved creamer line,” said Lauren McNamara, vice president of SunOpta. "This new product was crafted to elevate the coffee experience, delivering a touch of warm, familiar comfort. We believe everyone’s coffee deserves a creamer with a conscience, that’s why we take pride in offering organic products that are carefully made, ethically sourced and robust in flavor.”

Like all SOWN Organic Oat Creamers, the new brown sugar creamer is available in 32-fluid ounce cartons for an SRP of $6. It is also USDA-certified organic, Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free certified, kosher certified and vegan. SOWN Organic Oat Creamers are smooth, creamy and are a delicious dairy alternative for coffee drinkers. Crafted from SunOpta’s own proprietary recipe using organic oats sourced from North American growers, SOWN creamers come in four additional flavors including Vanilla, Salted Caramel, Unsweetened and Sweet & Creamy. SOWN is also an award-winning brand; SOWN Unsweetened Organic Oat Creamer won the 2023 Mindful Awards for Creamer Product of the Year in the beverage category.

SunOpta’s latest product, SOWN Brown Sugar Organic Oat Creamer, is now available nationwide at retailers such as Sprouts, Whole Foods Market and coming later this year to Amazon. For more information about SOWN visit www.SOWN.com or on Instagram at @SOWNplantbased.

About SunOpta, Inc.

SunOpta (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY) is a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based food and beverages. Founded nearly 50 years ago, SunOpta manufactures natural, organic and specialty products sold through retail and foodservice channels. SunOpta operates as a manufacturer for leading natural and private label brands, and also proudly produces its own brands, including SOWN®, Dream®, West Life™ and Sunrise Growers®. For more information, visit www.sunopta.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.

