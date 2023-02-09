SunOpta Opens New $125 Million Plant-Based Beverage Manufacturing Facility in Texas

SunOpta (Nasdaq: STKL) (TSX: SOY), a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based food and beverages, is proud to announce the opening of its new plant-based beverage production facility in Midlothian, Texas, bringing up to 175 new jobs to the area.

The new mega facility will manufacture the company's entire suite of plant-based milks and creamers, along with tea and other products. Various package sizes and configurations will be produced including 16-ounce and 32-ounce packages typically used in food service, shelf-stable retail, and e-commerce for plant-based milk products, and 330-milliliter packages used primarily in high-protein nutritional beverages.

"This plant is an important part of SunOpta’s long-term goals and a powerful next step in our company vision,” said Joe Ennen, CEO of SunOpta. "The fully-equipped and state-of-the-art facility will enhance our manufacturing and supply chain capabilities. In addition, through innovation and our dedication to sustainability, we can respond to the increasing nationwide demand for plant-based food and beverages.”

By 2025, SunOpta aims to double its plant-based business and has invested nearly $200 million in its plant-based production capacity in the last three years to support the accelerated growth and developing demand for plant-based milk alternatives. This new Midlothian plant will add capacity and new capabilities to accelerate growth and reduce production costs to serve and meet the growing needs of SunOpta’s customers.

Designed with SunOpta’s sustainability objectives in mind, the new Midlothian plant will reduce carbon emissions, conserve water, efficiently utilize power and use recycled materials. With the plant strategically placed in Texas, SunOpta will significantly reduce emissions through lower transportation usage. The plant’s regional location will reduce more than 15 million freight miles annually and save 59 million pounds of carbon emissions. In addition, the facility is equipped with water reuse equipment that can save up to 20 million gallons of water a year, an energy-efficient HVAC system that reduces energy consumption by 45%, LED lights and water heaters that reduce power usage by 95%, and offices and labs constructed with at least 40% recyclable materials.

As of now, the new production facility has 285,000 square feet, with the capacity to expand to 400,000 square feet to take on future growth. When fully expanded, the facility will be SunOpta's largest plant for plant-based food and beverages. The new Midlothian site is located at 4126 Power Way, Midlothian, Texas 76065. In combination with SunOpta’s plants in California, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania, the Texas location creates a competitively advantaged, ‘diamond-shaped’ national network for national distribution.

SunOpta works closely with the City of Midlothian and other key partners to minimize the environmental footprint of the manufacturing process.

About SunOpta, Inc.

SunOpta (Nasdaq: STKL) (TSX: SOY) is a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based, and fruit-based food and beverages. Founded nearly 50 years ago, SunOpta manufactures natural, organic, and specialty products sold through retail and foodservice channels. SunOpta operates as a manufacturer for leading natural and private label brands, and also proudly produces its own brands, including SOWN™, Dream™, West Life™, and Sunrise Growers™. For more information, visit www.sunopta.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.

