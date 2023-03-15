|
15.03.2023 12:30:00
SunOpta to Host Analyst and Investor Meeting April 11
SunOpta Inc. ("SunOpta” or the "Company”) (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY), a U.S.-based global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based foods and beverages, today announced that the Company will host an analyst and investor meeting at its new plant-based beverage production facility in Midlothian, Texas on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
A live webcast of the management presentation will be made available on SunOpta’s website at www.sunopta.com under the "Investor Relations” section. A replay of the webcast will be archived and can be accessed for approximately 90 days on the Company’s website.
Due to capacity constraints, in person attendance will be limited; however, please reach out to investors@sunopta.com if you are interested in attending and have not received an invitation.
About SunOpta Inc.
SunOpta (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY) is a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based food and beverages. Founded nearly 50 years ago, SunOpta manufactures natural, organic and specialty products sold through retail and foodservice channels. SunOpta operates as a manufacturer for leading natural and private label brands, and also proudly produces its own brands, including SOWN ®, Dream®, West LifeTM and Sunrise Growers®. For more information, visit www.sunopta.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.
