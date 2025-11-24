|
24.11.2025 12:36:33
Sunpower Group Names Lin Jiankai CEO
(RTTNews) - The Board of Sunpower Group Ltd. (5GD.SI) announced the appointment of Lin Jiankai as Executive Director and Group CEO, with effect from 24 November 2025. Lin currently serves as the General Manager of Sunpower Clean Energy Investment Group Co. and Jiangsu Sunpower Clean Energy Co.
In his role as Executive Director and Group CEO, Lin is responsible for overseeing the overall operations, business development, organisational optimisation and financial management of the Group. The Board believes that Lin's leadership, and management experience will contribute significantly to the Group's next phase of growth and transformation.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!