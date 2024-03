Super Micro Computer Down In Pre-market; Sets Public Offering Of 2 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a provider of high performance server and storage solutions, are falling more than 10 percent in pre-market at 1,000.68, on Tuesday after the company announced proposed public offering of 2 million shares.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as the underwriter and book-running manager for the proposed offering.

The company's shares had closed at $1,000.68, down 6.38 percent on Monday. The stock has been trading in the range of $93.19 - $1,229.00 in the last 1 year.