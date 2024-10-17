17.10.2024 13:15:00

Super Micro Computer Says It's Shipping 100,000 GPUs Per Quarter. Time to Buy the Stock?

The artificial intelligence (AI) competition is in full swing, and each company is racing to build the best AI model possible and capture a potentially huge market. This parallels events like the California gold rush.Not every prospector found gold, and many lost everything searching for it. However, one industry boomed during this time: picks and shovels. This gives rise to an investing strategy that looks for companies that sell modern-day picks and shovels to businesses that are competing in a category like AI.Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) fits this description. It recently announced that it shipped more than 100,000 graphics processing units (GPUs, the main piece of hardware that does AI computing) in a quarter. That's an unreal amount, but does it add up to a stock that's worth buying?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

