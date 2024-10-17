|
17.10.2024 13:15:00
Super Micro Computer Says It's Shipping 100,000 GPUs Per Quarter. Time to Buy the Stock?
The artificial intelligence (AI) competition is in full swing, and each company is racing to build the best AI model possible and capture a potentially huge market. This parallels events like the California gold rush.Not every prospector found gold, and many lost everything searching for it. However, one industry boomed during this time: picks and shovels. This gives rise to an investing strategy that looks for companies that sell modern-day picks and shovels to businesses that are competing in a category like AI.Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) fits this description. It recently announced that it shipped more than 100,000 graphics processing units (GPUs, the main piece of hardware that does AI computing) in a quarter. That's an unreal amount, but does it add up to a stock that's worth buying?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Super Micro Computer Incmehr Nachrichten
|
17.10.24
|S&P 500-Titel Super Micro Computer-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Super Micro Computer-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.24
|Verluste in New York: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 mittags (finanzen.at)
|
14.10.24
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich nachmittags fester (finanzen.at)
|
14.10.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ 100 am Montagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
11.10.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende stärker (finanzen.at)
|
10.10.24
|S&P 500-Papier Super Micro Computer-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Super Micro Computer von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
10.10.24
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Donnerstagshandels in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
10.10.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 verliert zum Start (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Super Micro Computer Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Limited Registered Shs
|66,20
|-3,16%
|Super Micro Computer Inc
|44,34
|1,07%