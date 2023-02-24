|
24.02.2023 17:15:06
Superdry plc: BOA-Directorate change
Superdry plc (SDRY)
SuperdryPlc
(Superdry or the Company)
24 February 2023
Non-Executive Director Appointment
Superdry is pleased to announce the appointment of Lysa Hardy to its Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director, with effect from 1 May 2023.
Lysa has extensive experience of marketing roles in the technology and retail sectors, including private equity and international roles, and is a specialist in multichannel, consumer brands and CRM/loyalty. Lysa is currently Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Director at Hotel Chocolat and Non-Executive Director of a skincare start-up. She has previously held executive roles at T-Mobile, Holland & Barrett, and Joules, and was previously a Non-Executive Director of Raven Property Group Limited.
Peter Sjölander, Chair of the Board of Superdry, said:
On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Lysa as our new Non-Executive Director. Her depth of experience in digital marketing and global business transformation will enhance the Boards skillset as we continue to deliver on our strategic objectives.
No further details remain to be disclosed in respect of these appointments under LR9.6.13R of the Listing Rules.
|ISIN:
|GB00B60BD277
|Category Code:
|BOA
|TIDM:
|SDRY
|LEI Code:
|213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
|Sequence No.:
|225787
|EQS News ID:
|1568503
