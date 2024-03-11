11.03.2024 18:30:11

Superdry plc: Response to media speculation

Superdry plc (SDRY)
11-March-2024 / 17:30 GMT/BST

11 March 2024

Superdry plc

(“Superdry” or the “Company”)

 

Response to media speculation

 

 

Superdry plc notes media speculation concerning additional lending facilities with Hilco.

Superdry confirms that it is in discussions with Hilco over an increase to its lending facilities by approximately £10 million to provide the Company with necessary additional liquidity headroom to help facilitate the implementation of its ongoing turnaround plan and cost reduction programme, along with an additional £10 million to assist with seasonal working capital peaks to the extent required, and an extension to the maturity date of its facilities with Hilco by six months to 7 February 2025. There is no certainty that such changes will be agreed.

 

 

For further information:

Investor relations:

 

Matthew Lee

investor.relations@superdry.com

44 (0) 1242 586747

 

Media enquiries

Tim Danaher

 

 

superdry@brunswickgroup.com

 

 

44 (0) 207 4045959

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B60BD277
Category Code: SPC
TIDM: SDRY
LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 308965
EQS News ID: 1856051

 
