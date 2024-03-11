|
11.03.2024 18:30:11
Superdry plc: Response to media speculation
|
Superdry plc (SDRY)
11 March 2024
Superdry plc
(“Superdry” or the “Company”)
Response to media speculation
Superdry plc notes media speculation concerning additional lending facilities with Hilco.
Superdry confirms that it is in discussions with Hilco over an increase to its lending facilities by approximately £10 million to provide the Company with necessary additional liquidity headroom to help facilitate the implementation of its ongoing turnaround plan and cost reduction programme, along with an additional £10 million to assist with seasonal working capital peaks to the extent required, and an extension to the maturity date of its facilities with Hilco by six months to 7 February 2025. There is no certainty that such changes will be agreed.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B60BD277
|Category Code:
|SPC
|TIDM:
|SDRY
|LEI Code:
|213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|308965
|EQS News ID:
|1856051
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Superdry PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
11.03.24
|Superdry plc: Response to media speculation (EQS Group)
|
04.03.24
|Form 8.3 - Superdry plc: RET-Form 8.3 (EQS Group)
|
01.03.24
|Superdry plc: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
01.03.24
|Superdry plc: Extension of PUSU deadline (EQS Group)
|
27.02.24
|Form 8.3 - Superdry plc: RET-Form 8.3 (EQS Group)
|
20.02.24
|Superdry-Aktie zeitweise +20 Prozent: US-Investor könnte womöglich Superdry übernehmen (Reuters)
|
14.02.24
|Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
13.02.24
|Superdry plc: Rule 2.9 Announcement (EQS Group)