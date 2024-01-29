29.01.2024 08:00:11

Superdry plc: Response to Press Speculation

Superdry plc (SDRY)
29-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

29 January 2024

 

 

Superdry plc (“Superdry” or the “Company”)

 

Superdry plc (“Superdry” or the “Company”) notes the recent press speculation. In line with the Company’s turnaround strategy, the Company confirms it is working with advisors to explore the feasibility of various material cost saving options. Whilst there is no certainty that any of these options are progressed, they aim to build on the success of the cost saving initiatives carried out by the Company to date and position the business for long-term success.

 

As set out in the Company’s H1 FY24 results last week, the Company has continued to prioritise driving forward its cost reduction agenda. It is set to deliver in excess of £40m in savings this financial year, ahead of the initially stated target of £35m, with more than £20m of those savings already achieved in H1.

 

 

 

Investor relations:

Matthew Lee

investor.relations@superdry.com

44 (0) 1242 586747

 

Media enquiries

Tim Danaher

superdry@brunswickgroup.com

44 (0) 207 4045959

 


