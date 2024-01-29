|
29.01.2024 08:00:11
Superdry plc: Response to Press Speculation
|
Superdry plc (SDRY)
29 January 2024
Superdry plc (“Superdry” or the “Company”)
Response to Press Speculation
Superdry plc (“Superdry” or the “Company”) notes the recent press speculation. In line with the Company’s turnaround strategy, the Company confirms it is working with advisors to explore the feasibility of various material cost saving options. Whilst there is no certainty that any of these options are progressed, they aim to build on the success of the cost saving initiatives carried out by the Company to date and position the business for long-term success.
As set out in the Company’s H1 FY24 results last week, the Company has continued to prioritise driving forward its cost reduction agenda. It is set to deliver in excess of £40m in savings this financial year, ahead of the initially stated target of £35m, with more than £20m of those savings already achieved in H1.
Investor relations:
Media enquiries
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B60BD277
|Category Code:
|SPC
|TIDM:
|SDRY
|LEI Code:
|213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|300084
|EQS News ID:
|1824467
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Superdry PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
08:00
|Superdry plc: Response to Press Speculation (EQS Group)
|
26.01.24
|Superdry plc: Directorate Change (EQS Group)
|
22.01.24
|TR1 - Notification of Major Holdings (EQS Group)
|
19.01.24
|Superdry plc: Notice of Half Year Results (EQS Group)
|
16.01.24
|Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* (EQS Group)
|
05.01.24
|Manchester City faces legal action from Superdry over training kit deal (Financial Times)
|
02.01.24
|Superdry plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
19.12.23
|Superdry plc: FY24 Trading Statement (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Superdry PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Superdry PLC
|0,20
|12,09%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAbwartende Haltung: US-Börsen stabil -- ATX wieder im Minus -- DAX unter Druck -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Zum Start der neuen Handelswoche halten Anleger in den USA die Füße still. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bleibt im Montagshandel angeschlagen, während auch der deutsche Leitindex nachgibt. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden zum Wochenauftakt keine gemeinsame Richtung.