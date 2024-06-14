|
14.06.2024 14:00:19
Superdry plc: Result of General Meeting
|
Superdry plc (SDRY)
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE UK VERSION OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU 596/2014), WHICH IS PART OF UK LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018.
Unless otherwise stated, defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Circular published by the Company on 21 May 2024.
14 June 2024
Superdry Plc
(“Superdry” or the “Company”)
Result of General Meeting
Superdry announces the result of the General Meeting held on 14 June 2024.
The full text of the Resolutions voted upon are set out in the Circular and Notice of General Meeting that was circulated to shareholders on 21 May 2024 and can be found at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
All of the Resolutions put to the meeting were approved. The Independent Directors (having due regard to their statutory and fiduciary duties as Directors) have decided to implement the Placing.
In making their determination, the Independent Directors took into account a number of factors, including the Company’s liquidity requirements, the interests of its creditors, participation in the Open Offer (and the resultant dilution for non-participating shareholders) and the level of support for the relevant Resolutions.
Critically, the Independent Directors consider that the £10m gross proceeds from the Placing provides greater comfort that the Company will have sufficient liquidity headroom to implement its turnaround plan, particularly taking into account the ongoing challenging economic environment, compared to the c.£6.9m gross proceeds from the Open Offer. The participation in the Open Offer, excluding Julian Dunkerton, was such that the difference in dilution for shareholders as a whole between the Placing and the Open Offer was marginal (with applications received for the New Open Offer Shares, excluding Julian Dunkerton, being c.34%).
Implementation of the Placing remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the Conditions (including that the Restructuring Plan is sanctioned by the Court). Further details of the expected timetable, including the anticipated date of the cancellation of listing of the Existing Ordinary Shares on the premium listing segment of the Official List, are set out below.
Commenting on the result of the General Meeting, Peter Sjӧlander, Superdry Chairman, said:
“I am pleased that our shareholders have supported the proposed Equity Raise and would like to thank those Shareholders who voted in favour of the proposals before them today. This is a crucial step towards delivering the restructuring of the business and ensuring that Superdry is in the best possible shape to complete its recovery and return to growth.”
The Resolutions put to the General Meeting on a poll and the results are detailed below.
The total number of shares on the register at 6:00 p.m. on 12 June 2024, being those eligible to be voted on at the General Meeting, was 99,178,336.
A ‘Vote Withheld’ is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes ‘For’ and ‘Against’ a resolution.
The voting result will shortly be available on the Superdry plc website at https://corporate.superdry.com/investors/shareholder-information/shareholder-meetings/
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the Resolutions approved by shareholders will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Expected Timetable
Enquiries
The person responsible for releasing this announcement is Jennifer Richardson, General Counsel & Company Secretary.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B60BD277
|Category Code:
|ROM
|TIDM:
|SDRY
|LEI Code:
|213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|328151
|EQS News ID:
|1925765
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Superdry PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
14.06.24
|Superdry shareholders back £10mn lifeline to stave off insolvency (Financial Times)
|
14.06.24
|Superdry plc: Result of General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
11.06.24
|Superdry plc: Restructuring Plan – Results of meetings of the Plan Creditors (EQS Group)
|
03.06.24
|Superdry plc: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
21.05.24
|Superdry plc: Posting of Circular and Notice of General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
15.05.24
|Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
01.05.24
|Superdry plc: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
17.04.24
|Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)