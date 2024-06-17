17.06.2024 13:50:47

Superdry plc: Result of Sanction Hearing

Superdry plc (SDRY)
Superdry plc: Result of Sanction Hearing

17-Jun-2024 / 12:50 GMT/BST

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE UK VERSION OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU 596/2014), WHICH IS PART OF UK LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018.

 

Unless otherwise stated, defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Circular published by the Company on 21 May 2024 and the announcement published by the Company on 11 June 2024.

 

17 June 2024

 

Superdry Plc

 (“Superdry” or the “Company”)

 

 

Result of Sanction Hearing

 

Superdry announces the result of the sanction hearing for the Restructuring Plan.

 

Superdry is pleased to announce that the Restructuring Plan has been sanctioned by the Court following the sanction hearing held on 17 June 2024.

 

The compromises effected by the Restructuring Plan are summarised in the announcement published by Superdry on 16 April 2024. The sanction of the Restructuring Plan is a condition to the Equity Raise, in the form of the Placing, which was approved by Shareholders on 14 June 2024. The Restructuring Plan is, along with the Equity Raise (in the form of the Placing) and the Delisting, part of the Capital and Restructuring Measures being undertaken by the Group.

 

As set out in the announcement published on 11 June 2024, the Restructuring Plan received the support of 99% of the Plan Creditors which attended and voted at the Plan Meetings held on 10 June 2024.

 

The sanction of the Restructuring Plan by the Court will enable the Group to implement the Capital and Restructuring Measures, which the Group is undertaking in order to secure its long-term future and return to profitability.

 

Commenting on the result of the Sanction Hearing, Peter Sjӧlander, Superdry Chairman, said:

“This is an important moment for Superdry. My thanks and those of the entire Board go to the shareholders and creditors of Superdry who have supported the proposals, which will enable the business to go forward with the right structure, balance sheet and cost base to deliver its turnaround and future growth.”

 

Enquiries

Superdry

Peter Sjӧlander, Chairman

+44 (0) 1242 586747

 

 

Teneo Financial Advisory Limited (Financial Adviser to the Plan Company)

Gavin Maher

Jonathan Lees

 

+44 (0) 208 052 234

Peel Hunt LLP (Sole Sponsor and Financial Adviser to Superdry)

George Sellar

Michael Nicholson

Andrew Clark

 

+44 (0) 207 418 8900

 

Brunswick Group LLP (Financial PR to Superdry)

Tim Danaher

+44 (0) 207 404 5959

 

 

N. M. Rothschild & Sons Limited (Financial Adviser to Julian Dunkerton)

John Byrne

Charles Fenwick

+44 (0) 121 600 5252

 

The person responsible for releasing this announcement is Jennifer Richardson, General Counsel & Company Secretary.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B60BD277
Category Code: REP
TIDM: SDRY
LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 328452
EQS News ID: 1926705

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1926705&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Superdry PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Superdry PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Superdry PLC 0,09 118,45% Superdry PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Freundlicher Wochenauftakt: ATX und DAX legen zu -- Asiens Börsen gehen tiefer aus der Sitzung
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt legen zum Wochenstart zu. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Montag in Rot.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen