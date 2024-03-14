|
14.03.2024 13:08:20
Superdry plc: Rule 2.9 Announcement
|
Superdry plc (SDRY)
14 March 2024
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURSIDICTION, WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION
Superdry Plc
Rule 2.9 Announcement
In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the “Code”), Superdry confirms that, as at the date and time of this announcement, the Company has in issue 99,093,044 ordinary shares of 5 pence each, which carry voting rights of one vote per share. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 99,093,044.
The International Securities Identification Number of the ordinary shares is GB00B60BD277.
For further information, please contact:
Superdry PLC
Jennifer Richardson +44 (0) 1242 586643
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B60BD277
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|SDRY
|LEI Code:
|213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|309804
|EQS News ID:
|1859081
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
