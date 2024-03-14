Superdry plc: Rule 2.9 Announcement

14 March 2024

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURSIDICTION, WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Superdry Plc

(“Superdry” or the “Company”)

Rule 2.9 Announcement

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the “Code”), Superdry confirms that, as at the date and time of this announcement, the Company has in issue 99,093,044 ordinary shares of 5 pence each, which carry voting rights of one vote per share. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 99,093,044.

The International Securities Identification Number of the ordinary shares is GB00B60BD277.

