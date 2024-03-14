Morgen im Live-Stream: Anlegertag München. 7 Top-Referenten. Jetzt anmelden, gratis + Videos sichern.-w-
14.03.2024 13:08:20

Superdry plc: Rule 2.9 Announcement

Superdry plc (SDRY)
14-March-2024 / 12:08 GMT/BST

14 March 2024

 

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURSIDICTION, WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

 

 

Superdry Plc
(“Superdry” or the “Company”)

 

Rule 2.9 Announcement

 

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the “Code”), Superdry confirms that, as at the date and time of this announcement, the Company has in issue 99,093,044 ordinary shares of 5 pence each, which carry voting rights of one vote per share. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 99,093,044.

The International Securities Identification Number of the ordinary shares is GB00B60BD277.

 

For further information, please contact:

Superdry PLC

Jennifer Richardson                                              +44 (0) 1242 586643
Company Secretary


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B60BD277
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: SDRY
LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 309804
EQS News ID: 1859081

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1859081&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

