Superdry plc: Total Voting Rights

Superdry Plc

(‘Superdry’ or the ‘Company’)

01 July 2024

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with Rule 5.6.1 of the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company confirms that its total issued share capital as at 30 June 2024 consisted of 99,253,953 ordinary shares of 5p each, none of which were held in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company as at 30 June 2024 was 99,253,953.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.