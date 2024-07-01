Superdry plc: Total Voting Rights

01.07.2024 10:00:09

Superdry plc (SDRY)
01-Jul-2024 / 09:00 GMT/BST

In accordance with Rule 5.6.1 of the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company confirms that its total issued share capital as at 30 June 2024 consisted of 99,253,953 ordinary shares of 5p each, none of which were held in treasury.

 

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company as at 30 June 2024 was 99,253,953.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

 

 

For further information:

 

 

Superdry Plc

 

Jennifer Richardson

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1242 586643

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B60BD277
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: SDRY
LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 330757
EQS News ID: 1935101

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

