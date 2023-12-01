Superdry plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights

01.12.2023 10:00:04

Superdry plc (SDRY)
Superdry Plc

 

(‘Superdry’ or the ‘Company’)

 

01 December 2023

 

Total Voting Rights

 

In accordance with Rule 5.6.1 of the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company confirms that its total issued share capital as at 30 November 2023 consisted of 99,048,737 ordinary shares of 5p each, none of which were held in treasury.

 

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company as at 30 November 2023 was 99,048,737.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

 

 

For further information:

 

 

Superdry Plc

 

Jennifer Richardson

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1242 586643

 


ISIN: GB00B60BD277
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: SDRY
LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
