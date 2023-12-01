|
01.12.2023 10:00:04
Superdry plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights
|
Superdry plc (SDRY)
Superdry Plc
(‘Superdry’ or the ‘Company’)
01 December 2023
Total Voting Rights
In accordance with Rule 5.6.1 of the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company confirms that its total issued share capital as at 30 November 2023 consisted of 99,048,737 ordinary shares of 5p each, none of which were held in treasury.
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company as at 30 November 2023 was 99,048,737.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B60BD277
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|SDRY
|LEI Code:
|213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
|OAM Categories:
|2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
|Sequence No.:
|288143
|EQS News ID:
|1784843
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
