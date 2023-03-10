Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Delivers Revenue Growth of 43% to $19.1 million with Expanded Margins and Earnings per Share of $0.04 in 2022

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE American: SDPI) ("SDP” or the "Company”), a designer and manufacturer of drilling tool technologies, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

"2022 was a strong year for SDP as our team continued to execute well to meet increasing demand for our tools and services. We delivered revenue growth of 43%, expanded our margins, and measurably improved the bottom line with net income of nearly $1.1 million, our highest level since becoming a public company,” commented Troy Meier, Chairman and CEO. "We have been building out our team, both domestically and internationally, and have been making important infrastructure investments to not only capture current demand, but to set the stage for our next level of expected growth, particularly within the Middle East where we are building a favorable reputation. In further support of our international goals, we are on track to launch our new service and technology center in that region during the second quarter of 2023. We believe this will provide a number of sustainable benefits, including greater local awareness for talent, provide for rapid response to opportunities, and lower transportation costs given the localized inventory and refurbishment services.”

Mr. Meier added, "Equally important to our business and future is the expansion of our contract services, where we continue to successfully meet our long-time legacy customers’ growth in demand. With our domestic facility enhancements and expansion now complete, we are poised to capture new contract service opportunities.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Review ($ in thousands, except per share amounts; See at "Definitions” the composition of product/service revenue categories.) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Change Change Sequential Year/Year North America 4,529 4,623 3,546 -2.0 % 27.7 % International 726 550 405 31.9 % 79.2 % Total Revenue $ 5,254 $ 5,173 $ 3,950 1.6 % 33.0 % Tool (DNR) Revenue 3,348 3,343 2,967 0.1 % 12.8 % Contract Services 1,906 1,829 984 4.2 % 93.8 % Total Revenue $ 5,254 $ 5,173 $ 3,950 1.6 % 33.0 %

Revenue growth reflects the continued recovery in the North America oil & gas industry and improving market conditions in the Middle East. Strong demand for the manufacture and refurbishment of drill bits and other related tools for the Company’s long-time legacy customer also reflected improving North America end market conditions.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, North America revenue comprised approximately 86% of total revenue, with remaining revenue all within the Middle East. Revenue in North America grew 28% year-over-year from increased Tool Revenue and strong growth in Contract Services, while International revenue was up 79% on greater DNR penetration.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Operating Costs ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Change Change Sequential Year/Year Cost of revenue $ 2,163 $ 2,231 $ 1,777 -3.0 % 21.7 % As a percent of sales 41.2 % 43.1 % 45.0 % Selling, general, & administrative $ 2,062 $ 1,723 $ 1,660 19.7 % 24.2 % As a percent of sales 39.2 % 33.3 % 42.0 % Depreciation & amortization $ 328 $ 363 $ 423 -9.6 % -22.5 % Total operating expenses $ 4,553 $ 4,316 $ 3,860 5.5 % 18.0 % Operating income $ 701 $ 856 $ 90 -18.1 % 675.9 % As a percent of sales 13.3 % 16.6 % 2.3 % Other (expense) income including income tax expense $ (368 ) $ (217 ) $ 555 NM NM Net income $ 333 $ 639 $ 645 -47.9 % -48.4 % Diluted income per share $ 0.01 0.02 0.02 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 1,350 $ 1,525 $ 827 -11.5 % 63.2 % As a percent of sales 25.7 % 29.5 % 20.9 %

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, non-cash stock compensation expense, and unusual items. See the attached tables for important disclosures regarding SDP’s use of Adjusted EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA.

On a year-over-year basis, the Company effectively leveraged its expenses with higher sales volume, despite global inflationary headwinds and an expansion of the Company’s workforce to accommodate for its current and expected demand. On a sequential basis, the increase in the selling, general and administrative expenses largely were due to additional litigation costs in support of the Company’s patent infringement lawsuit.

Depreciation and amortization expense decreased 22.5% year-over-year to $328 thousand due to fully amortizing a portion of intangible assets and fully depreciating manufacturing center equipment.

The 2021 fourth quarter included $707 thousand in other income related to the recovery of a related party note receivable, whereas 2022 did not have a similar benefit.

Full Year 2022 Review ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 $ Change % Change Tool (DNR) Revenue $ 12,352 $ 9,244 $ 3,108 33.6 % Contract Services 6,746 4,092 2,654 64.9 % Total Revenue $ 19,098 $ 13,336 $ 5,762 43.2 % Operating expenses 17,161 13,923 3,238 23.3 % Operating income (loss) $ 1,936 $ (587 ) $ 2,523 NM As a percent of sales 10.1 % -4.4 % Net income (loss) $ 1,065 $ (530 ) $ 1,595 NM Diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.04 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.06 NM Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 4,720 $ 2,626 $ 2,094 79.8 % As a percent of sales 24.7 % 19.7 %

Revenue was $19.1 million and grew 43% over the prior year as a result of an improved market and increased demand for the DNR, combined with strong demand for the Company’s contract services. Revenue in North America was up 46%, while International growth was 27%.

Operating income measurably improved due to the leverage gained from higher sales volume combined with prudent expense management, while still investing in facilities and people to drive growth domestically and internationally.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Cash at year-end was $2.2 million. Net cash generated by operations for the year was $3.5 million compared with $0.5 million in the prior-year period, which reflected higher net income and improved working capital timing, partially offset by an increase in inventory to combat supply chain inefficiencies and in support of the Company’s growth.

Full year 2022 capital expenditures of $3.3 million were related to machining capacity expansion, higher maintenance activities, and an increase in the Company’s Middle East DNR rental tool fleet. The Company expects its capital spending for fiscal 2023 to range between $3.0 million to $3.5 million.

Total debt was down 33% to $1.7 million at December 31, 2022, which largely reflects the final $750 thousand principal payment made on the Hard Rock Note in October.

2023 Guidance

Revenue: $24.0 million to $27.0 million

SG&A: $9.0 million to $10.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA(1): $6.5 million to $7.5 million

(1) See "Forward Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for additional information about this non-GAAP measure.

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast today at 10:00 a.m. MT (12:00 p.m. ET) to review the results of the quarter and full year and discuss its corporate strategy and outlook. The discussion will be accompanied by a slide presentation that will be made available prior to the conference call on SDP’s website at www.sdpi.com/events. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

The conference call can be accessed by calling (201) 689-8470. Alternatively, the webcast can be monitored at www.sdpi.com/events. A telephonic replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. MT (3:00 p.m. ET) the day of the teleconference until Friday, March 17, 2023. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13735236 or access the webcast replay at www.sdpi.com, where a transcript will be posted once available.

Definitions and Composition of Product/Service Revenue:

Tool (DNR) Revenue is the sum of tool sales/rental revenue and other related tool revenue, which is comprised of royalties and fleet maintenance fees.

Contract Services revenue is comprised of repair and manufacturing services for drill bits and other tools or products for customers.

About Superior Drilling Products, Inc.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is an innovative, cutting-edge drilling tool technology company providing cost saving solutions that drive production efficiencies for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. The Company designs, manufactures, repairs and sells drilling tools. SDP drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream® wellbore conditioning tool and the patented Strider™ oscillation system technology. In addition, SDP is a manufacturer and refurbisher of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits for a leading oil field service company. SDP operates a state-of-the-art drill tool fabrication facility, where it manufactures its solutions for the drilling industry, as well as customers’ custom products. The Company’s strategy for growth is to leverage its expertise in drill tool technology and innovative, precision machining in order to broaden its product offerings and solutions for the oil and gas industry.

Additional information about the Company can be found at: www.sdpi.com.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitations, the continued impact of COVID-19 on the business, the Company’s strategy, future operations, success at developing future tools, the Company’s effectiveness at executing its business strategy and plans, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, and ability to outperform are forward-looking statements. The use of words "could,” "believe,” "anticipate,” "intend,” "estimate,” "expect,” "may,” "continue,” "predict,” "potential,” "project”, "forecast,” "should” or "plan, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward -looking statements contain such identifying words. These statements reflect the beliefs and expectations of the Company and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among other factors, the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and related impact on the oil and natural gas industry, the effectiveness of success at expansion in the Middle East, options available for market channels in North America, the deferral of the commercialization of the Strider technology, the success of the Company’s business strategy and prospects for growth; the market success of the Company’s specialized tools, effectiveness of its sales efforts, its cash flow and liquidity; financial projections and actual operating results; the amount, nature and timing of capital expenditures; the availability and terms of capital; competition and government regulations; and general economic conditions. These and other factors could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the Company’s plans and described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Forward Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Forward-looking adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure because such information is not available, and management cannot reliably predict the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort largely because forecasting or predicting our future operating results is subject to many factors out of our control or not readily predictable. In addition, the Company believes that such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company’s fiscal 2023 and future financial results. This non-GAAP financial measure is a preliminary estimate and is subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, changes in connection with purchase accounting, quarter-end and year-end adjustments. Any variation between the Company’s actual results and preliminary financial data set forth in this presentation may be material.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations (unaudited) For the Three Months For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue North America $ 4,528,513 $ 3,545,648 $ 16,917,259 $ 11,619,593 International 725,623 404,821 2,180,428 1,716,556 Total revenue $ 5,254,136 $ 3,950,469 $ 19,097,687 $ 13,336,149 Operating cost and expenses Cost of revenue 2,163,091 1,777,130 8,330,877 5,618,844 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 2,062,120 1,660,386 7,326,384 6,200,522 Depreciation and amortization expense 327,825 422,733 1,503,976 2,103,534 Total operating costs and expenses 4,553,036 3,860,249 17,161,237 13,922,900 Operating income (loss) 701,100 90,220 1,936,450 (586,751 ) Other (expense) income Interest income 12,955 81 26,675 228 Interest expense (161,917 ) (125,593 ) (572,624 ) (539,390 ) Recovery of related party note - 707,112 - 707,112 Gain / (Loss) on sale or disposition of assets (1,550 ) 939 - (249 ) Impairment of Asset (130,375 ) - (130,375 ) - Total other expense (280,887 ) 582,539 (676,324 ) 167,701 Income (loss) before income taxes 420,213 672,759 1,260,126 (419,050 ) Income tax expense (87,117 ) (27,875 ) (194,969 ) (110,751 ) Net income (loss) $ 333,096 $ 644,884 $ 1,065,157 $ (529,801 ) Basic income earnings per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.04 $ (0.02 ) Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 29,245,080 27,833,559 28,643,464 26,391,538 . Diluted income per common Share $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.04 $ (0.02 ) Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 29,276,716 27,833,559 28,675,100 26,391,538

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (unaudited) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 2,158,025 $ 2,822,100 Accounts receivable, net 3,241,221 2,871,932 Prepaid expenses 367,823 435,595 Inventories 2,081,260 1,174,635 Other current assets 140,238 55,159 Total current assets 7,988,567 7,359,421 Property, plant and equipment, net 8,576,851 6,930,329 Intangible assets, net 69,444 236,111 Right of use Asset (net of amortizaton) 638,102 20,518 Other noncurrent assets 111,519 65,880 Assets held for sale 216,000 - Total assets $ 17,600,483 $ 14,612,259 Liabilities and Owners' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,043,581 $ 1,139,091 Accrued expenses 891,793 467,462 Accrued Income tax 351,618 206,490 Current portion of operating lease liability 44,273 13,716 Current portion of long-term financial obligation 74,636 65,678 Current portion of long-term debt, net of discounts 1,125,864 2,195,759 Other current liabilities 216,000 - Total current liabilities 3,747,765 4,088,196 Operating lease liability 523,375 6,802 Long-term financial obligation, less current portion 4,038,022 4,112,658 Long-term debt, less current portion, net of discounts 529,499 256,675 Deferred Income 675,000 - Total liabilities 9,513,661 8,464,331 Shareholders' equity Common stock - 29,245,080 and 28,235,001 shares

issued and outstanding, respectively 29,245 28,235 Additional paid-in-capital 43,943,928 43,071,201 Accumulated deficit (35,886,351 ) (36,951,508 ) Total shareholders' equity 8,086,822 6,147,928 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 17,600,483 $ 14,612,259

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net Income (Loss) $ 1,065,157 $ (529,801 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 1,503,976 2,103,534 Amortization of right-of-use assets 131,093 - Share-based compensation expense 873,737 756,743 Loss on disposition of assets - 249 Impairment on asset held for sale 130,375 - Amortization of deferred loan cost 18,524 18,522 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (369,289 ) (1,526,310 ) Inventories (906,625 ) (143,590 ) Prepaid expenses and other noncurrent assets (62,946 ) (338,255 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 127,274 85,020 Income Tax expense 145,128 100,044 Other current liabilities 216,000 - Deferred Income 675,000 - Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities $ 3,547,404 $ 526,156 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Purchases of propety, plant and equipment (3,330,206 ) (936,718 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets - 50,000 Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Investing Activities $ (3,330,206 ) $ (886,718 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Principal payments on debt (1,694,730 ) (1,277,730 ) Proceeds received from debt borrowings 997,134 - Payments on revolving loan (817,113 ) (895,787 ) Proceeds received from revolving loan 633,436 1,697,427 Proceeds from issuance of common stock - 1,697,311 Net Cash Used In Financing Activities $ (881,273 ) $ 1,221,221 Net change in Cash (664,075 ) 860,659 Cash at Beginning of Period 2,822,100 1,961,441 Cash at End of Period $ 2,158,025 $ 2,822,100

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA(1) Reconciliation (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2022 GAAP net income $ 333,096 $ 644,884 $ 638,731 Add back Depreciation and amortization 327,825 422,733 362,773 Interest expense, net 148,962 125,512 143,564 Share-based compensation 232,921 226,148 218,217 Net non-cash compensation 88,200 88,200 88,200 Income tax expense 87,117 27,875 44,169 Recovery of related party note receivable - (707,112 ) - Impairment of asset 130,375 - - Loss on disposition of assets 1,550 (939 ) 29,381 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 1,350,046 $ 827,301 $ 1,525,035 GAAP Revenue $ 5,254,136 $ 3,950,469 $ 5,172,545 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin 25.7 % 20.9 % 29.5 %

Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 GAAP net gain (loss) $ 1,065,157 $ (529,801 ) Add back: Depreciation and amortization 1,503,976 2,103,534 Interest expense, net 545,949 539,162 Share-based compensation 873,737 756,743 Net non-cash compensation 352,800 352,800 Income tax expense 194,969 110,751 Gain on disposition of assets - (249 ) Impairment of asset 183,452 - Recovery of related party note receivable - (707,112 ) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 4,720,040 $ 2,625,828 GAAP Revenue $ 19,097,687 $ 13,336,149 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin 24.7 % 19.7 %

(1) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income adjusted for income taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization and other items as noted in the reconciliation table. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important supplemental measure of operating performance and uses it to assess performance and inform operating decisions. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a GAAP financial measure. The Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be used as a substitute for GAAP measures of performance, including net cash provided by operations, operating income and net income. The Company’s method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may vary substantially from the methods used by other companies and investors are cautioned not to rely unduly on it.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230310005127/en/