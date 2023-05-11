Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
11.05.2023 12:30:00

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Revenue Grew 52% to $6.3 million with Expanded Margins and Earnings per Share of $0.05 in First Quarter 2023

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE American: SDPI) ("SDP” or the "Company”), a designer and manufacturer of drilling tool technologies, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a process to evaluate potential strategic transactions.

"We had an excellent first quarter as strong demand for our flagship Drill-N-Ream® (DNR) wellbore conditioning tool and contract services for the manufacture and refurbishment of drill bits drove record quarterly revenue of $6.3 million. Equally important was the continued demonstration of the significant leverage inherent in our operations as Adjusted EBITDA nearly doubled year-over-year to $2.0 million with EBITDA margin expanding 760 basis points to 32.1%, our highest level in recent history,” commented Troy Meier, Chairman and CEO.

"Looking ahead, we are making investments to support planned growth and are poised to capture greater share internationally as our strengthened Middle East team makes further inroads and leverages the new service and technology center in that region that is expected to come online by the end of the second quarter of 2023. On the domestic front, even while the rig count has flattened, we still see a lot of potential for expanding our contract services business as larger oil field service companies look to outsource manufacturing and repair, and recognize the investments we have made in facility and capacity enhancements, including the recently completed new machining center.”

Strategic Review

Mr. Meier noted, "The Board and management have vetted a number of financial advisors and are in the final stages of retaining an advisor to investigate a range of strategic alternatives with the intent to maximize shareholder value.”

As part of the process, the Board will consider a full range of strategic alternatives, including sales, acquisitions, mergers, divestiture of assets, or other strategic transactions. There can be no assurance that any offers will be made or accepted, that any agreement will be executed, or that any transaction will be consummated, in connection with the strategic alternatives process. The Company does not intend to make further announcements about the strategic alternatives process unless and until the Board has approved a specific transaction or otherwise determines that further disclosure is appropriate or necessary.

First Quarter 2023 Review (See at "Definitions” the composition of product/service revenue categories.)

 
($ in thousands) March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 March 31,
2022		 Change
Sequential		 Change
Year/Year
North America

 

5,475

 

4,529

 

3,745

20.9

%

46.2

%

International

 

806

 

726

 

385

11.1

%

109.3

%

Total Revenue

$

6,281

$

5,254

$

4,130

19.5

%

52.1

%

 
Tool (DNR) Revenue

$

4,254

 

3,348

$

2,769

27.1

%

53.6

%

Contract Services

 

2,027

 

1,906

 

1,361

6.3

%

48.9

%

Total Revenue

$

6,281

$

5,254

$

4,130

19.5

%

52.1

%

Revenue growth reflects the recovery in the North America oil & gas industry, strengthened market share for the DNR domestically and internationally, and continued strong demand for the manufacture and refurbishment of drill bits and other related tools.

For the first quarter of 2023, North America revenue comprised approximately 87% of total revenue, with remaining sales all within the Middle East. Revenue growth in North America was due to increased tool revenue and strong growth in Contract Services. International revenue doubled year-over-year, which reflected improved market conditions and the strengthening of the Company’s Middle East technical sales and marketing team.

First Quarter 2023 Operating Costs

 
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 March 31,
2022		 Change
Sequential		 Change
Year/Year
Cost of revenue

$

2,239

 

$

2,163

 

$

1,768

 

3.5

%

26.6

%

As a percent of sales

 

35.6

%

 

41.2

%

 

42.8

%

Selling, general & administrative

$

2,339

 

$

2,062

 

$

1,647

 

13.4

%

42.0

%

As a percent of sales

 

37.2

%

 

39.2

%

 

39.9

%

Depreciation & amortization

$

326

 

$

328

 

$

411

 

(0.6

)%

(20.7

)%

Total operating expenses

$

4,903

 

$

4,553

 

$

3,825

 

7.7

%

28.2

%

Operating Income

$

1,378

 

$

701

 

$

305

 

96.5

%

351.7

%

As a % of sales

 

21.9

%

 

13.3

%

 

7.4

%

Other income (expense) including Income tax

$

135

 

$

(368

)

$

(155

)

NM

 

NM

 

Net Income

$

1,513

 

$

333

 

$

150

 

354.4

%

908.8

%

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.05

 

$

0.01

 

$

0.01

 

Adjusted EBITDA¹

$

2,019

 

$

1,350

 

$

1,014

 

49.6

%

99.1

%

As a % of sales

 

32.1

%

 

25.7

%

 

24.5

%

1Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, non-cash stock compensation expense, and unusual items. See the attached tables for important disclosures regarding SDP’s use of Adjusted EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA.

Higher volume combined with favorable mix, improved processes and operational efficiencies are resulting in enhanced leverage despite continued investments in people, inflationary pressures, and higher legal expenses. Selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses were 37.2% of revenue, down 270 basis points year-over-year, and down 200 basis points sequentially. SG&A expenses in the first quarter of 2023 included $360 thousand of legal expenses due to continuing litigation for the Company’s patent infringement lawsuit over violations of the patents on its DNR tool.

Depreciation and amortization expense decreased approximately 21% year-over-year to $326 thousand as a result of fully amortizing a portion of intangible assets and fully depreciating manufacturing center equipment.

Other income in 2023 included $350 thousand for the recovery of a related party note receivable, whereas the comparable 2022 periods did not have a similar benefit.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Cash at the end of the quarter was $2.0 million. Cash generated by operations for the quarter was $1.0 million compared with $1.1 million in the year-ago period.

Capital expenditures of $1.6 million were related to the completion of the domestic machining capacity expansion, higher maintenance activities, and in support of the Company’s Middle East operations, which included the DNR rental tool fleet and the new service and technology center. The Company has revised its expected capital spending for fiscal 2023 to range between $3.5 million to $4.0 million, from the previous expected range of $3.0 million to $3.5 million.

Total debt at quarter-end was $1.6 million.

2023 Guidance

Revenue: $24.0 million to $27.0 million

SG&A: $9.0 million to $10.0 million (includes approximately $1 million in legal expenses for ongoing patent infringement litigation)

Adjusted EBITDA1: $6.5 million to $7.5 million

1See "Forward Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for additional information about this non-GAAP measure.

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast today at 6:30 am Mountain Time (8:30 am Eastern Time) to review the results of the quarter and discuss its corporate strategy and outlook. The discussion will be accompanied by a slide presentation that will be made available prior to the conference call on SDP’s website at www.sdpi.com/events. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

The conference call can be accessed by calling (201) 689-8470. Alternatively, the webcast can be monitored at www.sdpi.com/events. A telephonic replay will be available from 11:00 am MT (1:00 pm ET) the day of the teleconference until Thursday, May 18, 2023. To listen to the archived call, please call (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13738117 or access the webcast replay at www.sdpi.com, where a transcript will be posted once available.

Definitions and Composition of Product/Service Revenue:

Tool (DNR) Revenue is the sum of tool sales/rental revenue and other related tool revenue, which is comprised of royalties and fleet maintenance fees.

Contract Services revenue is comprised of repair and manufacturing services for drill bits and other tools or products for customers.

About Superior Drilling Products, Inc.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is an innovative, cutting-edge drilling tool technology company providing cost saving solutions that drive production efficiencies for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. The Company designs, manufactures, repairs and sells drilling tools. SDP drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream® well bore conditioning tool and the patented Strider™ oscillation system technology. In addition, SDP is a manufacturer and refurbisher of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits for a leading oil field service company. SDP operates a state-of-the-art drill tool fabrication facility, where it manufactures its solutions for the drilling industry, as well as customers’ custom products. The Company’s strategy for growth is to leverage its expertise in drill tool technology and innovative, precision machining in order to broaden its product offerings and solutions for the oil and gas industry.

Additional information about the Company can be found at: www.sdpi.com.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitations, the Company’s strategic review process, the continued impact of COVID-19 on the business, the Company’s strategy, future operations, success at developing future tools, the Company’s effectiveness at executing its business strategy and plans, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, and ability to outperform are forward-looking statements. The use of words "could,” "believe,” "anticipate,” "intend,” "estimate,” "expect,” "may,” "continue,” "predict,” "potential,” "project”, "forecast,” "should” or "plan, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward -looking statements contain such identifying words. These statements reflect the beliefs and expectations of the Company and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among other factors, the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and related impact on the oil and natural gas industry, the effectiveness of success at expansion in the Middle East, options available for market channels in North America, the deferral of the commercialization of the Strider technology, the success of the Company’s business strategy and prospects for growth; the market success of the Company’s specialized tools, effectiveness of its sales efforts, its cash flow and liquidity; financial projections and actual operating results; the amount, nature and timing of capital expenditures; the availability and terms of capital; competition and government regulations; and general economic conditions. These and other factors could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the Company’s plans and described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Forward Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Forward-looking adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure because such information is not available, and management cannot reliably predict the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort largely because forecasting or predicting our future operating results is subject to many factors out of our control or not readily predictable. In addition, the Company believes that such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company’s fiscal 2023 and future financial results. This non-GAAP financial measure is a preliminary estimate and is subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, changes in connection with purchase accounting, quarter-end and year-end adjustments. Any variation between the Company’s actual results and preliminary financial data set forth in this presentation may be material.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc.

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2023

 

2022

Revenue
North America

$

5,475,061

 

$

3,745,014

 

International

 

806,153

 

 

385,150

 

Total Revenue

$

6,281,214

 

$

4,130,164

 

 
Operating cost and expenses
Cost of revenue

$

2,238,597

 

$

1,767,903

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

2,338,841

 

 

1,646,643

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

326,014

 

 

410,733

 

Total operating cost and expenses

$

4,903,452

 

$

3,825,279

 

 
Operating income

$

1,377,762

 

$

304,885

 

 
Other income (expense)
Interest income

 

16,898

 

 

197

 

Interest expense

 

(154,091

)

 

(123,861

)

Recovery of related party note receivable

 

350,262

 

 

-

 

Total other income (expense)

 

213,069

 

 

(123,664

)

 
Income before income taxes

 

1,590,831

 

 

181,221

 

Income tax expense

 

(77,612

)

 

(31,384

)

Net income

$

1,513,219

 

$

149,837

 

 
Earnings per common share - basic

$

0.05

 

$

0.01

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

 

29,245,080

 

 

28,235,001

 

 
Earnings per common share - diluted

$

0.05

 

$

0.01

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

 

29,305,216

 

 

28,305,101

 

Superior Drilling Products, Inc.

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

2023

 

2022

ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash

$

1,955,903

 

$

2,158,025

 

Accounts receivable

 

3,959,754

 

 

3,241,221

 

Prepaid expenses

 

356,696

 

 

367,823

 

Inventories

 

2,248,861

 

 

2,081,260

 

Asset held for sale

 

-

 

 

216,000

 

Other current assets

 

152,219

 

 

140,238

 

Total current assets

 

8,673,433

 

 

8,204,567

 

 
Property, plant and equipment, net

 

10,241,092

 

 

8,576,851

 

Intangible assets, net

 

27,778

 

 

69,444

 

Right of use assets (net of amortization)

 

606,323

 

 

638,102

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

112,619

 

 

111,519

 

Total assets

$

19,661,245

 

$

17,600,483

 

 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable

$

1,664,491

 

$

1,043,581

 

Accrued expenses

 

782,054

 

 

891,793

 

Accrued income tax

 

427,165

 

 

351,618

 

Current portion of operating lease liability

 

51,182

 

 

44,273

 

Current portion of financial obligation

 

76,406

 

 

74,636

 

Current portion of long-term debt, net of discounts

 

1,157,879

 

 

1,125,864

 

Other current liabilities

 

-

 

 

216,000

 

Total current liabilities

 

4,159,177

 

 

3,747,765

 

 
Operating lease liability, less current portion

 

493,296

 

 

523,375

 

Long-term financial obligation, less current portion

 

4,017,280

 

 

4,038,022

 

Long-term debt, less current portion, net of discounts

 

489,303

 

 

529,499

 

Deferred income

 

675,000

 

 

675,000

 

Total liabilities

 

9,834,056

 

 

9,513,661

 

 
Shareholders’ equity
Common stock - $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 29,245,080 shares issued and outstanding

 

29,245

 

 

29,245

 

Additional paid-in-capital

 

44,171,076

 

 

43,943,928

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(34,373,132

)

 

(35,886,351

)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

9,827,189

 

 

8,086,822

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

19,661,245

 

$

17,600,483

 

Superior Drilling Products, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022

Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income

$

1,513,219

 

$

149,837

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense

 

326,013

 

 

410,733

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

227,148

 

 

210,133

 

Amortization of right-of-use assets

 

51,257

 

 

-

 

Amortization of deferred loan cost

 

3,087

 

 

4,631

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable

 

(718,533

)

 

(283,974

)

Inventories

 

(167,601

)

 

150,290

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(1,954

)

 

186,508

 

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities

 

(262,803

)

 

248,560

 

Income tax payable

 

75,547

 

 

6,388

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

1,045,380

 

 

1,083,106

 

 
Cash Flows From Investing Activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

(1,567,524

)

 

(919,127

)

Proceeds from recovery of related party note receivable

 

350,262

 

 

-

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(1,217,262

)

 

(919,127

)

 
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Principal payments on debt

 

(213,905

)

 

(131,978

)

Payments on revolving loan

 

(472,089

)

 

(21,541

)

Proceeds received from revolving loan

 

655,754

 

 

21,533

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(30,240

)

 

(131,986

)

 
Net (decrease) increase in cash

 

(202,122

)

 

31,993

 

Cash at beginning of period

 

2,158,025

 

 

2,822,100

 

Cash at end of period

$

1,955,903

 

$

2,854,093

 

Superior Drilling Products, Inc.

Adjusted EBITDA1 Reconciliation

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

March 31, 2023

 

March 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2022

 
GAAP net income

$

1,513,219

 

$

149,837

 

$

333,096

 

Add back:
Depreciation and amortization

 

326,014

 

 

410,733

 

 

327,825

 

Interest expense, net

 

137,193

 

 

123,664

 

 

148,962

 

Share-based compensation

 

227,148

 

 

210,133

 

 

232,921

 

Net non-cash compensation

 

88,200

 

 

88,200

 

 

88,200

 

Income tax expense

 

77,612

 

 

31,384

 

 

87,117

 

Recovery of Related Party Note Receivable

 

(350,262

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

Impairment of asset

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

130,375

 

Loss on disposition of assets

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

1,550

 

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA¹

$

2,019,124

 

$

1,013,951

 

$

1,350,046

 

 
GAAP Revenue

$

6,281,214

 

$

4,130,164

 

$

5,254,136

 

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin

 

32.1

%

 

24.5

%

 

25.7

%

1 Adjusted EBITDA represents net income adjusted for income taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization and other items as noted in the reconciliation table. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important supplemental measure of operating performance and uses it to assess performance and inform operating decisions. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a GAAP financial measure. The Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be used as a substitute for GAAP measures of performance, including net cash provided by operations, operating income and net income. The Company’s method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may vary substantially from the methods used by other companies and investors are cautioned not to rely unduly on it.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Superior Drilling Products Incmehr Nachrichten