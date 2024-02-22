|
22.02.2024 14:30:00
Superior Drilling Products to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on March 7
Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE American: SDPI) ("SDP” or "Company”), a designer and manufacturer of drilling tool technologies, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results before the opening of financial markets on Thursday, March 7, 2024.
The Company will host a conference call and webcast that day to review the financial and operating results and discuss its corporate strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Conference Call
Thursday, March 7, 2024
10:00 a.m. Mountain Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
Phone: (201) 689-8470
Internet Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: sdpi.com
A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. MT (4:00 p.m. ET) on the day of the call through Thursday, March 21, 2024. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin number 13743386. The webcast replay can be accessed via the investor relations section at sdpi.com, where a transcript will also be posted once available.
About Superior Drilling Products, Inc.
Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is an innovative, cutting-edge drilling tool technology company providing cost saving solutions that drive production efficiencies for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. The Company designs, manufactures, repairs, and sells drilling tools. SDP drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream® well bore conditioning tool and the patented Strider™ oscillation system technology. In addition, SDP is a manufacturer and refurbisher of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits for leading oil field service companies. SDP operates a state-of-the-art drill tool fabrication facility, where it manufactures its solutions for the drilling industry, as well as customers’ custom products. The Company’s strategy for growth is to leverage its expertise in drill tool technology and innovative, precision machining in order to broaden its product offerings and solutions for the oil and gas industry.
Additional information about the Company can be found at: sdpi.com.
