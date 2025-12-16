AS ONE Aktie
WKN: 936622 / ISIN: JP3131300000
|
16.12.2025 05:35:34
Supernus Stock Is Up 31% This Past Year but Still 20% Below 2018 Highs as One Fund Scales Back
Aristotle Capital Boston disclosed in a November 14 SEC filing that it sold 503,122 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN), contributing to a reduction in its position by about $10.9 million.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated November 14, Aristotle Capital Boston reduced its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 503,122 shares in the third quarter. The fund’s overall position decreased to 305,273 shares with a reported value of $14.6 million as of September 30. The estimated value of shares sold was approximately $10.9 million.Supernus represents about 0.75% of 13F AUM as of September 30.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
