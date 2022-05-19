+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
19.05.2022 08:16:23

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement of a significant fact on certain resolutions adopted by the issuers Board of Directors

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD)
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement of a significant fact on certain resolutions adopted by the issuers Board of Directors

19-May-2022 / 08:16 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Information statement[i]  of a significant fact

on certain resolutions adopted by the issuers Board of Directors

 

Quorum for the meeting of the issuers Board of Directors and the results of voting:

According to the Charter, the number of the members of the Board of Directors of Surgutneftegas PJSC is 9 persons.

Nine members of the Board of Directors of Surgutneftegas PJSC participated in voting. This meeting is competent to adopt resolutions.

The resolutions are adopted by 9 votes.

 

Content of the resolutions adopted by the issuers Board of Directors:

To recommend the annual general shareholders meeting of  Surgutneftegas PJSC to adopt the following resolution: To declare dividend payment: RUB 4.73 per preference share of  Surgutneftegas PJSC, RUB 0.8 per ordinary share of  Surgutneftegas PJSC. Payment of dividends to natural persons being the recipients of the dividends shall be made by JSC Surgutinvestneft, the registrar of Surgutneftegas PJSC; payment of dividends to legal persons being the recipients of the dividends by Surgutneftegas PJSC. To set 20 July 2022 as the date as of which the persons entitled to dividends are determined.

 

Date of the meeting of the issuers Board of Directors which adopted the resolutions: 18 May 2022.

 

Date and number of the minutes of the meeting of the issuers Board of Directors which adopted the resolutions: 18 May 2022, Minutes No. 5p.

 

Class, category (type) of the securities: ordinary and preference registered non-documentary shares.

Issues state registration numbers of the securities and their state registration date:

ordinary shares: 1-01-00155- dated 24 June 2003;

preference shares: 2-01-00155- dated 24 June 2003.

 

Website used by the issuer to disclose information:

 

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312

 

 

[i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information.
ISIN: US8688612048
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: SGGD
LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894
Sequence No.: 162659
EQS News ID: 1356233

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1356233&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Surgutneftegas (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten