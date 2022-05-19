'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement of a significant fact on certain resolutions adopted by the issuers Board of Directors

Information statement[i] of a significant fact

on certain resolutions adopted by the issuers Board of Directors

Quorum for the meeting of the issuers Board of Directors and the results of voting:

According to the Charter, the number of the members of the Board of Directors of Surgutneftegas PJSC is 9 persons.

Nine members of the Board of Directors of Surgutneftegas PJSC participated in voting. This meeting is competent to adopt resolutions.

The resolutions are adopted by 9 votes.

Content of the resolutions adopted by the issuers Board of Directors:

To recommend the annual general shareholders meeting of Surgutneftegas PJSC to adopt the following resolution: To declare dividend payment: RUB 4.73 per preference share of Surgutneftegas PJSC, RUB 0.8 per ordinary share of Surgutneftegas PJSC. Payment of dividends to natural persons being the recipients of the dividends shall be made by JSC Surgutinvestneft, the registrar of Surgutneftegas PJSC; payment of dividends to legal persons being the recipients of the dividends by Surgutneftegas PJSC. To set 20 July 2022 as the date as of which the persons entitled to dividends are determined.

Date of the meeting of the issuers Board of Directors which adopted the resolutions: 18 May 2022.

Date and number of the minutes of the meeting of the issuers Board of Directors which adopted the resolutions: 18 May 2022, Minutes No. 5p.

Class, category (type) of the securities: ordinary and preference registered non-documentary shares.

Issues state registration numbers of the securities and their state registration date:

ordinary shares: 1-01-00155- dated 24 June 2003;

preference shares: 2-01-00155- dated 24 June 2003.

Website used by the issuer to disclose information:

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312