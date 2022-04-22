'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement of other events (actions) that, according to the issuer, exert a significant impact on the value or quotations of its securities

Information statement[i] of a significant fact

of other events (actions) that, according to the issuer, exert a significant impact

on the value or quotations of its securities

Brief description of the event (action), the occurrence (commission) of which, according to the issuer, impacts the value or quotations of its securities:

the adoption by the Board of Directors of the resolution on convening the annual general shareholders' meeting of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC."

Name of the issuer's authorized governance board, which the event (action) is related to: Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC.

Date when the resolution was adopted: 21 April 2022.

Content of the adopted resolution:

1. To convene on 30 June 2022 an annual general shareholders' meeting of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2021. In accordance with Article 3 of Federal Law No. 25-FZ dated 25 February 2022, to hold the annual general shareholders' meeting by way of absentee voting.

2. To set 05 June 2022 as the date of determining (setting) persons entitled to participate in the annual general shareholders' meeting.

3. To determine that holders of preference shares of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC are not entitled to vote on the issues of the agenda of the annual general shareholders' meeting.

4. In accordance with Article 17 of Federal Law No. 46-FZ dated 08.03.2022 to establish that the proposals from shareholders on the inclusion of issues on the agenda of the annual general shareholders' meeting and proposals for the nomination of candidates to be elected to the Board of Directors and the Auditing Committee of the Company are accepted until 29.04.2022 inclusive as provided for by the Regulations on the general shareholders' meeting of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC.

5. To approve the text of the notice for shareholders about the resolutions adopted by the Board of Directors (appendix) and notify shareholders as provided for by the Company's Charter.

6. To put Director General of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC in charge of organizational and technical support of the annual general shareholders' meeting.

Date and number of the minutes of the meeting of the authorized governance board: 21 April 2022, Minutes No. 3p.

Identifying attributes of the securities as per the resolution on the issue of the issuer's securities:

Class, category (type) of the securities: ordinary registered non-documentary shares.

Issues state registration numbers of the securities and their state registration date: ordinary shares: 1 01 00155- dated 24 June 2003.

Date when the event occurred (commission of an action): 21 April 2022.

Website used by the issuer to disclose information:

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312