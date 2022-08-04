'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on income paid on the issuers securities

Information statement[i] on income paid on the issuers securities

Class, category (type) and other identifying attributes of the issuers securities, as per the resolution on the issue of securities, on which the income was paid:

ordinary and preference registered non-documentary shares.

Issues registration numbers of the securities and their registration date:

ordinary shares: 1-01-00155-A dated 24 June 2003;

preference shares: 2 01 00155- dated 24 June 2003.

Category of payment on the issuers securities: dividends on shares.

Reporting period for which income was paid on the issuers securities: 2021.

Total amount of income paid on the issuers securities:

- on ordinary shares: RUB 3,285,905,243.20;

- on preference shares: RUB 24,690,801,682.47.

Amount of income paid on one issuers security:

- per ordinary share: RUB 0.80;

- per preference share: RUB 4.73.

Number of the issuers shares of a certain category (type), on which the income was paid:

- on ordinary shares: 4,107,381,554 shares;

- on preference shares: 5,220,042,639 shares.

Method of income payment on the issuers securities: cash.

Date as of which the persons entitled to dividends were determined: 20 July 2022.

Date when the obligation to pay the income on the issuers securities is to be discharged: the end of the dividend payment period to nominee holders and trustees, in case these trustees are professional participants of the securities market, registered in the shareholder register - 03 August 2022, the dividend payment period to other persons registered in the shareholder register - 24 August 2022.

Proportion (in percent) of the discharged obligation relative to total amount of the obligation, and reasons of incomplete discharge of the obligation, in case the obligation to pay the income on the issuers securities was not completely discharged by the issuer: the obligation to pay the dividends to nominee holders and trustees, in case these trustees are professional participants of the securities market, registered in the shareholder register was discharged for 100% of total amount of the obligation to be discharged by 03 August 2022 (inclusive); the end of the dividend payment period to other persons registered in the shareholder register is not due.

Website used by the issuer to disclose information:

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312