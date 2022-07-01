'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on the date as of which the persons entitled to exercise the rights vested in the issuers equity securities are determined

Information statement[i] on the date as of which the persons entitled to exercise the rights vested in the issuers equity securities are determined

Identifying attributes of the issuers securities as per the resolution on the issue of such securities, in relation to which the date is set as of which the persons entitled to exercise the rights vested in such securities are determined

Class, category (type) and other identifying attributes of securities: ordinary and preference registered non-documentary shares.

Issues state registration numbers of the securities and their state registration date:

ordinary shares: 1-01-00155- dated 24 June 2003;

preference shares: 2-01-00155- dated 24 June 2003.

Rights vested in the issuers securities in relation to which the date is set as of which the persons entitled to exercise these rights are determined:

the right of holders of ordinary registered shares to receive an annual dividend;

the right of holders of preference registered shares to receive an annual fixed dividend.

Date as of which the persons entitled to exercise the rights vested in the issuers securities are determined: 20 July 2022.

Date and number of the minutes of the annual general shareholders meeting of the issuer which adopted the resolution about the date of compiling the list of persons entitled to exercise the rights vested in the issuers securities (the date of compiling the list of holders of the issuers securities for the purpose of exercising the rights vested in the issuers securities) or any other resolution being the basis for determining the said date: 01 July 2022, Minutes No. 33.

