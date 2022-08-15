'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Statement of a significant fact of other events (actions) that, according to the issuer, exert a significant impact on the value or quotations of its securities

2.1. Brief description of the event (action), the occurrence (commission) of which, according to the issuer, impacts the value or quotations of its securities:

In accordance with part 13 of Article 6 of Federal Law No. 114-FZ dated 16.04.2022 On amendments to the Federal Law On Joint Stock Companies and certain legislative acts of the Russian Federation, Surgutneftegas PJSC has sent the depositary, in which the depositary program account was opened, a notice to take actions, aimed at acquisition of a corresponding amount of shares of Surgutneftegas PJSC by holders of foreign issuers securities (DR ISIN US8688612048, DR ISIN US8688611057) with their rights accounted in Russian depositories.

2.2. Identifying attributes of the securities as per the resolution on the issue of the issuers securities:

Class, category (type) of the securities: ordinary and preference registered non-documentary shares.

Issues state registration numbers of the securities and their state registration date: ordinary shares: 10100155- dated 24 June 2003;

preference shares: 2-01-00155- dated 24 June 2003.

2.3. Date when the event occurred (the action was taken): 12 August 2022.