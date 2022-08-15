Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
15.08.2022 08:32:50

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Statement of a significant fact of other events (actions) that, according to the issuer, exert a significant impact on the value or quotations of its securities

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD)
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Statement of a significant fact of other events (actions) that, according to the issuer, exert a significant impact on the value or quotations of its securities

15-Aug-2022 / 08:32 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Statement[1] of a significant fact

of other events (actions) that, according to the issuer, exert a significant impact on the value or quotations of its securities

 

1. General information

1.1. The issuers full corporate name

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company

1.2. The issuers address indicated in the uniform state register of legal entities

628415, Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Surgut, ul. Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo 1, bld. 1

1.3. The issuers main state registration number (OGRN)

1028600584540

1.4. The issuers taxpayer identification number (INN)

8602060555

1.5. The issuers unique code as assigned by the Bank of Russia

00155-A

1.6. Website used by the issuer to disclose information

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312

1.7. Date of the event (significant fact) about which the statement is made

12.08.2022

 

2. Information content

2.1. Brief description of the event (action), the occurrence (commission) of which, according to the issuer, impacts the value or quotations of its securities:

In accordance with part 13 of Article 6 of Federal Law No. 114-FZ dated 16.04.2022 On amendments to the Federal Law On Joint Stock Companies and certain legislative acts of the Russian Federation, Surgutneftegas PJSC has sent the depositary, in which the depositary program account was opened, a notice to take actions, aimed at acquisition of a corresponding amount of shares of Surgutneftegas PJSC by holders of foreign issuers securities (DR ISIN US8688612048, DR ISIN US8688611057) with their rights accounted in Russian depositories.

2.2. Identifying attributes of the securities as per the resolution on the issue of the issuers securities:

Class, category (type) of the securities: ordinary and preference registered non-documentary shares.

Issues state registration numbers of the securities and their state registration date: ordinary shares: 10100155- dated 24 June 2003;

                preference shares: 2-01-00155- dated 24 June 2003.

2.3. Date when the event occurred (the action was taken): 12 August 2022.

 

 

3. Signature

 

3.1. Acting Director General

       Surgutneftegas PJSC                         ___________________                                    A.N.Bulanov

 

3.2. Date 12 August 2022                                           

 

 

 

 

[1]This Statement is a disclosure of the insider information.
ISIN: US8688612048
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: SGGD
LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894
Sequence No.: 181214
EQS News ID: 1420095

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1420095&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Surgutneftegas (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten