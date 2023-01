'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Statement of a significant fact On exclusion of the issuers securities (depositary securities) from the list of securities admitted to trading on a foreign organized (regulate

2.1. The name and location of the foreign trade organizer that excluded the issuers securities (depositary securities) from the list of securities admitted to trading on a foreign organized (regulated) financial market, or the foreign exchange from the quotation list of which the issuers securities (depositary securities) are excluded: London Stock Exchange (London Stock Exchange Plc); location: 10 Paternoster Square, London EC4M 7LS, United Kingdom.

2.2. Information on the securities excluded from the list of securities admitted to trading on a foreign organized (regulated) financial market (from the quotation list of a foreign exchange): depositary securities.

2.3. Class, category (type) and other identifying attributes of the issuers securities, as per the resolution on the issue of securities, which are excluded (the rights in respect of which are certified by depositary securities, which are excluded) from the list of securities admitted to trading on a foreign organized (regulated) financial market (from the quotation list of a foreign exchange): ordinary registered non-documentary shares.

2.4. Registration number and registration date of issue of the issuers securities, which are excluded (the rights in respect of which are certified by depositary securities, which are excluded) from the list of securities admitted to trading on a foreign organized (regulated) financial market (from the quotation list of a foreign exchange): state registration number 10100155- dated 24 June 2003.

2.5. The name and location of the foreign issuer of depositary securities, as well as identifying attributes of the depositary securities: BNY Mellon (240 Greenwich street, New York, NY 10286, United States).

In the Multilateral Trading System of the London Stock Exchange (market segment - IOBE, trading facility - International Order Book) the circulation of the issuer's shares outside the Russian Federation was terminated by inquiry in compliance with the foreign law of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). Single ADR certifies the rights in respect of 10 ordinary shares of the issuer. ADRs are assigned identification codes ISIN US8688612048; SEDOL B01WHG9.

2.6. Date of exclusion of the issuer's securities (depository securities) from the list of securities admitted to trading on a foreign organized (regulated) financial market (from the quotation list of a foreign exchange): 25.01.2023.