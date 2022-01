'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Statement of a significant fact on the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors and its agenda

2.1. Date when the chairperson of the issuer's Board of Directors resolved to hold a meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 28 January 2022.

2.2. Date of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 01 February 2022.

2.3. Agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors:

1. On putting the candidates on the list of candidates for voting on elections to the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC.

2. On putting the candidates on the list of candidates for voting on elections to the Auditing Committee of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC.

3. On loss of effect of the Regulations on disclosure of the insider information of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC.