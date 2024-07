Surprise! Here's the Average Retirement Savings for 65-Year-Olds -- and How You Can Do Better

Social media has made it even easier to snoop on our friends and neighbors and see what they're up to -- as in, "Oh, looks like Bob bought a new car," or "Guess John's doing well at work given that vacation to Greece." It's OK to be curious about how people are doing financially if it motivates you to up your game.With that in mind, it may (or may not) surprise you to learn that the average 65-year-old has about $609,000 in retirement savings, according to the Federal Reserve. However, that number doesn't tell the whole story.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool