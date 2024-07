Surprise: The Best Cruise Stock in the First Half of 2024 Wasn't Royal Caribbean, Carnival, or Norwegian

When it comes to cruise-ship stocks, Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) and Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) are the two big dogs in the space. And when looking for a third main player, Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) is the next one that comes to mind for most investors.Since they were completely docked during the pandemic's height, it was a rough couple of years for cruise companies. But demand has roared back, and some businesses are even enjoying all-time highs for bookings.Indeed, 2024 has turned out to be a fine year for cruising. But this doesn't necessarily mean that investors are doing well. Shares of Carnival and Norwegian are actually down year to date, leaving only Royal Caribbean to outperform the S&P 500.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool