Surprise jump in number of UK people mainly using cash for daily spending

Banking body reports increase to 1.5m in 2023 – the highest since before Covid – despite move to cashless societyThere has been an unexpected jump in the number of people who mainly use notes and coins for their daily spending, despite the UK moving closer to becoming a cashless society, a report has found.The volume of contactless and mobile payments increased last year, while the number of cash payments resumed a downward trajectory after enjoying a brief comeback in 2022, the banking body UK Finance noted in its annual report on the UK payments market. Continue reading...