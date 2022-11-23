23.11.2022 07:30:00

Suspension of Technip Energies’ Liquidity Contract

Regulatory News:

Technip Energies N.V. (Paris:TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478) announces that the liquidity agreement entered into with Kepler Cheuvreux dated July 9, 2021 (the "Liquidity Agreement"), has been suspended as of November 22, 2022, pending renewal of the resolution of the general meeting of shareholders authorizing share buybacks.

The number of shares and amount allocated as of November 22, 2022, close of trading, to the Liquidity Contract was 8,900 shares and €9,780,454.34. As a reminder, the securities and amounts that were allocated to the Liquidity Agreement as of June 30, 2022, were 207,823 shares and €6,832,747.61.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The Company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by an extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our clients’ innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris. In addition, Technip Energies has a Level 1 sponsored American Depositary Receipts ("ADR”) program, with its ADRs trading over-the-counter. For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

